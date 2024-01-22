Your Love Letters anniversary gift

That means this is the column’s 15th anniversary. The traditional gift is crystal.

In lieu of presents, you can send a letter about your own relationship problem.

Because when you send a letter, you wind up helping so many others who have been wondering the same time.

Let’s keep figuring it out together. In a complicated world, sharing helps.

<a href="https://podboston.survey.fm/love-letters-callout">View Survey</a>

And if you haven’t tried the Love Letters podcast, today is a perfect day to subscribe. The show is a feel-good, funny, intimate look at actual people’s relationships. Season 9 starts January 23. Don’t miss Episode 1, which involves summer camp, tarot cards, and an unexpected bond with the mentor of a lifetime. [Listen on Apple | Listen on Spotify]

Advertisement

Meredith Goldstein, who will be bedazzled in crystal this week, can be reached at Meredith.Goldstein@Globe.com.