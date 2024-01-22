One Rhode Island sheriff shot by another at ACI

CRANSTON, R.I. — The state police are investigating a shooting involving two sheriffs at the Adult Correctional Institutions Monday morning.
One sheriff shot and injured another sheriff outside the secure areas at the prison, confirmed State Police Major Kenneth Buonaiuto.
He declined further comment on how the shooting occurred, but said that the incident didn’t appear to be more than an accident. The gun was the sheriff’s service weapon.
The sheriffs have not been identified. The injury is not believed to be life-threatening, Buonaiuto said.
Chief Sheriff David DeCesare did not immediately respond to a request for information.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Advertisement
Amanda Milkovits can be reached at amanda.milkovits@globe.com. Follow her @AmandaMilkovits.