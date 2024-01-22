Big news at Roger Williams Law School

The institute will be formally announced at an event on March 21, but Professor Bernard K. Freamon has already been named its director, according to RWU Law Dean Gregory W. Bowman.

Roger Williams University School of Law is launching an Institute for Race and Law, part of an effort to highlight the school’s continuing work on diversity and inclusion and to provide more services to residents.

”We’ve developed this national reputation for the last four years as a leader in how to teach about race,” Bowman said, noting that the school’s “Race & Foundations of American Law” course is already mandatory for all second-year students.

Bowman said the institute’s “foundational columns” will be the teaching RWU Law already does, amplifying the scholarship it produces, and expanding the social justice-related clinics the school offers (such as on immigration and affordable housing).

”When they’re doing their job properly, law schools can and should be agents of social change,” Bowman said.

The bigger picture: Roger Williams is home to Rhode Island’s only law school, and it appears to be seeking to ramp up its presence throughout the state. RWU Law has hired Democratic political operative Erich Haselhurst as a $3,000-a-month lobbyist to make connections in state government and within the nonprofit community.

Bowman was quick to point out that the institute is not trying to compete with existing organizations. Instead, it wants to create a convening space for uncomfortable conversations around race and provide more support for Rhode Islanders in need.

”We want to build the relationships and identify where we can have the most impact,” Bowman said.

