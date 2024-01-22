West Roxbury store owner arraigned for allegedly selling drugs from business

A West Roxbury convenience store owner was arraigned Monday for allegedly selling drugs from his business, records show.
Isaac A. Rosa, 45, owner of Familia Grocery on Grove Street,pleaded not guilty in West Roxbury Municipal Court to charges of trafficking in over 10 grams of fentanyl, two counts of possession of a Class B drug with intent to distribute, and one count each of possession of a Class D and Class E drug with intent to distribute, records show.
Rosa was ordered held on $25,000 cash bail; he’d already posted $20,000 at the police station after his arrest Friday, but Judge Margaret F. Albertson imposed an additional $5,000 at arraignment, according to legal filings.
Rosa’s next hearing is scheduled for March 29, per court papers.
Police executed a search warrant at the store around 12:40 p.m. Friday, seizing drugs and $1,031 in cash, authorities have said.
Police have said a community complaint sparked the probe.
