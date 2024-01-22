January thaw? Warmer, spring-like temps take over this week

“Late in the week, it’s going to get well above normal” with Friday reaching into the mid-50s, said Bill Leatham, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Norton.

Much of Southern New England will experience above-average temperatures for this time of year.

Temperatures will finally start climbing in the Boston area Monday night, shaking off the arctic cold as a changing weather pattern pumps in warmer air all week long.

The warming trend that started Monday (with a high of 36) will continue into Tuesday morning as temperatures slowly inch their way up to a high of 37 to 39 degrees by noontime, according to the NWS.

And it only gets better from there.

Wednesday’s high will be just shy of 40 degrees and Thursday will top off at 44 — all before the warmer temps jump 20 degrees above normal on Friday, peaking at around 53. For some of us, it’s a welcome reprieve from the bitter cold that saw sub-freezing windchills over the weekend.

Friday afternoon brings a chance of temperatures exceeding 50 degrees to southern New England. NWS

No records will be broken, however, with this rush of warm air.

“We’re nowhere near the record” set for Jan. 26, Leatham noted. That was recorded in 1950 at a balmy 72 degrees, according to Weather Service data.

In fact, the entire month might not see the record warmth of last January. The first month of 2023 was the fifth warmest January on record for the Boston area, according to NWS records, which date back to 1872. The average temperature was 37.8 degrees for the month — nearly 8 degrees above normal.

So far, January 2024 is shaping up to be only slightly warmer than average (32 degrees), the NWS said.

Snow arrives Tuesday

Despite the unseasonably mild weather, snow will still manage to sneak in, dropping about a half inch to an inch of snow in southern New England Tuesday night through mid-day Wednesday, Leatham said.

The snow is forecast to start between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. Tuesday as a wintry mix of snow and sleet before it changes to snow as temperatures drop in the evening.

The snow will then change to “spotty rain” as it warms up again Wednesday morning. Interior portions of Massachusetts could still see a mix longer.

“Wednesday morning some people might not see it — any snow that may have fallen overnight might be melted and they’ll see all rain,” Leatham said.

Expected snowfall for southern New England through Wednesday. NWS

The NWS warned of some slick spots during the early Wednesday morning commute.

On Thursday and Friday, several different systems will be working their way through the region, and light rain is expected late Thursday or early Friday. The next system on Friday will also deliver rain.

The NWS said flooding to the extent seen in recent heavy rainstorms should not be a problem.

“We’re anticipating rain later this week but nowhere near what we saw earlier this month,” Leatham said.

Earlier this month, windswept rainstorms coupled with high tides and snowmelt caused major flooding along coastal communities and along Boston’s Long Wharf. Boston Harbor peaked at 14.41 feet, a “moderate” flood category, with the record being 15.2 feet, according to the National Weather Service.

Portland, Maine, set a new flood record of 14.57 feet Jan. 12, breaking a 46-year-old record of 14.17 feet set in 1978, according to the NWS.

Marianne Mizera can be reached at marianne.mizera@globe.com. Follow her @MareMizera.