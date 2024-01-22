A New England spring ahead (perhaps)

Boston’s skyline looks calm and peaceful when the Charles River freezes over. But let’s face it. These are still the dog days of winter. Last weekend brought wind chills nudging zero degrees.

And for those dogs, their paws might sting from the salt dumped on roads and sidewalks. But for humans, better days are coming. The sting of winter is easing into a January thaw. Each of the next 15 days promises to be at least 32 degrees or higher. Temperatures could reach 50 degrees on Friday. The official start of spring is just two months away and the Harvard Crimson baseball team is already taking batting practice in the bubble set up in Harvard Stadium for their upcoming season, which opens in exactly one month. Fortunately for them, it’s in Alabama.