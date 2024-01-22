fb-pixelAs I See It: A New England False Spring Ahead Skip to main content
AS I SEE IT

A New England spring ahead (perhaps)

“As I See It,” a weekly photo column by Pulitzer Prize winner Stan Grossfeld, brings the stories of New England to Globe readers. This week Grossfeld relates the fluctuating winter to Bostonians.

By Stan Grossfeld Globe Staff,Updated January 22, 2024, 57 minutes ago
The morning sun hits the frozen Charles River.Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff

Boston’s skyline looks calm and peaceful when the Charles River freezes over. But let’s face it. These are still the dog days of winter. Last weekend brought wind chills nudging zero degrees.

And for those dogs, their paws might sting from the salt dumped on roads and sidewalks. But for humans, better days are coming. The sting of winter is easing into a January thaw. Each of the next 15 days promises to be at least 32 degrees or higher. Temperatures could reach 50 degrees on Friday. The official start of spring is just two months away and the Harvard Crimson baseball team is already taking batting practice in the bubble set up in Harvard Stadium for their upcoming season, which opens in exactly one month. Fortunately for them, it’s in Alabama.

Advertisement

A man walks his bundled-up dog in the South End.Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff
With morning wind chill around zero, a man tries to keep warm on Harrison Avenue.Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff


Canada Geese land on an athletic field outside Harvard Stadium.Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff


A Boston police car goes through steam from a manhole in the South End. Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff


Steam rises in Cambridge with the Prudential Building in the background.Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff


A jogger runs along the iced-over Charles River.Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff


More from Stan Grossfeld

Stan Grossfeld can be reached at stanley.grossfeld@globe.com.