Death of New Hampshire man shot at by police ruled a homicide, officials say

Heath Thompson died after officers arrived at a home on Marie Avenue in Nashua late Saturday night in response to a 911 call reporting a domestic disturbance and a man with a gun, according to statements from New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella’s office.

Upon arrival, officers found Thompson standing outside the home armed with a handgun, according to an earlier statement from Formella’s office that did not identify Thompson by name.

A confrontation ensued and three officers fired bullets at Thompson, who then went into the home and later died at the scene, according to Formella’s office. No officers were injured.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner conducted an autopsy and found Thompson’s cause of death to be a gunshot wound to the chest and his manner of death to be homicide, the statement said.

The investigation remains ongoing and the identity of the three officers will not be released until formal interviews are completed, according to the statement.

