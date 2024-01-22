Trump isn’t the first ex-president to run for reelection. Here’s why this time is different.

For Trump, historians say, it is powered by a third, more rare impetus: the “big lie” that the 2020 election was stolen from him.

For some who decided to run again, the decision was propelled by dissatisfaction with the way the major parties are being run. For others, it had to do with ego.

When he competes for votes in Tuesday’s first-in-the-nation New Hampshire primary, Republican frontrunner Donald Trump will cement his place among the small cadre of presidents in American history who decided to run for an additional, non-consecutive term in office.

“There’s an incredible ex-presidents club,” said Douglas Brinkley, an author and presidential historian at Rice University. “You have the ultimate power in the White House. And once you relinquish it, some personalities want back in. . . . People want back in the limelight.”

While Trump shares some traits with the other ex-presidents who made their way back onto the presidential stage, he also represents a shift in the norm — a former president who not only hopes to reclaim his old seat, but one who has captivated tens of millions of voters and taken control of a major political party despite a general election loss and 91 criminal charges across four criminal indictments.

Brinkley said that he thinks Trump believes he beat Joe Biden and is acting as “almost a shadow president.”

“In his mind ... he never really lost, the election was rigged,” Brinkley said. “So he’s created a state of mind for [Trump] voters that ‘we are just reclaiming our rightful prize.’”

One of the quickest comparisons historians make is to Theodore Roosevelt’s 1912 campaign to seek the Republican nomination. He had first assumed the presidency in 1901 after William McKinley’s assassination, and then won a full term in 1904. He decided to retire, but then reversed himself and sought the Republican nomination again, though he lost to William Taft, his successor. He then formed his own Progressive (or “Bull Moose”) Party and ran as its nominee. The Republican vote split, Democrat Woodrow Wilson prevailed in the general election.

In the end, it came down to ego.

“He always said he had to be the groom at every wedding and the corpse at every funeral,” Brinkley said. “I think neither [Roosevelt nor Trump] could really conceive of politics going on without them.”

Two other former presidents sought to retake their office and lost — Martin Van Buren in 1940 representing the antislavery Free Soil Party and Millard Fillmore in 1852 representing the American (or “Know-Nothing”) Party.

Grover Cleveland is the only former president who has ever come back after being defeated for reelection to win a second nonconsecutive term.

“Most presidents when they lose, you know, are retired,” said Jeffrey Engel, a presidential historian and founding director of the Center for Presidential History at Southern Methodist University. “This is not the NFL, you don’t get other jobs.”

While Trump does have some company in his desire for the presidency, he has taken a unique approach. Other former presidents who ran for office did so on a third party ticket, because their impetus for running was an unhappiness with the way the major parties were being run. Trump has successfully maintained a passionate base of voters within the Republican party, a reality historians say would be unheard of in a different era.

While running for one’s former office is rarer, former presidents wanting back on the Washington A-list is fairly commonplace.

John Quincy Adams, an abolitionist, served in Congress after being president so he could continue to fight against slavery. William Howard Taft went on to serve on the Supreme Court. When Andrew Johnson was shamed, like Trump, with impeachment, he decided to reinstate himself as a heroic figure by winning a Senate seat.

“Part of Trump’s MO is to save his brand,” Brinkley said. “He’s on a high-octane, all-systems-go, fight to win the presidency, stay out of jail, and be seen as a winner in history. He has a lot at stake right now.”

To be sure, the current political landscape is far different from that of even a decade ago. The modern primary system has changed dramatically; weakened parties and shifting voter identities allow for more unusual challenges and candidates.

Primary challenges within the Republican party are on the rise, and many challengers don’t have experience in politics or governing, author and presidential historian Lindsay Chervinsky said. The party has also churned through House speakers, a symptom of heightened partisanship and the rise of more extreme views within the GOP.

Voters also have shown more willingness to consider and support candidates plagued by scandal. Democratic Senator Gary Hart’s 1988 extramarital affair unraveled his frontrunner presidential status. Bill Clinton’s presidency was nearly ruined over his affair with Monica Lewinsky.

The fact that Trump “appears to sort of be running away with it” having lost the last election is “really unusual,” Chervinsky said.

Trump remains 19 points ahead of former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley — pretty much where he was in recent days. The most recent poll has Trump at 57 percent and Haley at 38 percent, according to a Boston Globe tracking poll conducted in partnership with Suffolk University and NBC10 Boston.

“It demonstrates that we cannot take our recent political memory and apply it to the future,” she said. “The combination of the extremely weak party with [Trump’s] cult-like following has produced a political environment that we haven’t really seen before.”









Samantha J. Gross can be reached at samantha.gross@globe.com. Follow her @samanthajgross.