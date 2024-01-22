Federal vouchers could help halve homelessness among Mass. young adults. Why isn’t the state using them?

A 2019 federal housing voucher initiative was supposed to make such experiences vanishingly rare by guaranteeing at least three years of housing for hundreds of young adults in Massachusetts who lived in foster care or other residential placement as children.

Kianna, who asked that her last name not be used to protect her privacy, has repeatedly ended up on the streets in the last year, sleeping in stairwells, on buses and other “weird spots,” when she wasn’t able to shelter with friends or other connections, she said.

In the last days of December, Kianna, a 19-year-old former foster child, slept in the only space she could find, a small, purple-painted tunnel in a Worcester park.

Yet as of October, the state had received just 88 vouchers and put even fewer to use, according to data from the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The program, say officials, is hindered by a laborious application process and challenging restrictions.

The Department of Children and Families refers eligible young people ages 18 to 24 to local housing authorities participating in the federal program. The local housing authority then submits an application to HUD, which will then issue a voucher if requirements are met. The person seeking housing can then use the voucher once they find a place to live.

The program was designed to be responsive to local needs, so the federal agency provides the vouchers on demand for specific people, rather than in large batches for unspecified applicants.

But housing authorities said that on-demand application process ends up being more time consuming. They also struggle with restrictions that in most cases require a certain percentage of the issued vouchers be used before they can receive more, a challenge in Massachusetts’ pricey, competitive housing market.

“A lot of housing authorities look at the hurdles, and they probably think it’s better to expend their efforts somewhere else,” said Matt Lincoln, director of leased housing at the Somerville Housing Authority, which has received five vouchers.

Of the roughly 120 Massachusetts housing authorities eligible to receive the vouchers, just eight had received any as of October, HUD reported — a lower share than in most states.

Massachusetts isn’t alone in its underuse of the voucher initiative. It’s not being widely adopted nationally, but Ruth Anne White, executive director of the National Center for Housing and Child Welfare, who collaborated with former foster children to help craft the voucher initiative, said that’s not because it’s hard to use. Rather, she said, child welfare agencies are failing to incorporate it effectively into plans for youth aging out of the system.

DCF does offer youth in its care the option to continue receiving services, including some housing assistance, through age 22. Last year, DCF offered support to almost 3,000 18-to-24-year olds living in homelessness, and more than 2,000 more received support designed to prevent homelessness. But youth receiving housing assistance through DCF aren’t eligible to also use the federal vouchers, the agency said.

Kianna, like almost one-quarter of young people aging out of the foster system, chose not to continue receiving support from DCF in adulthood. She felt DCF didn’t help her much when she was a child, she said, so she didn’t see what use it would be.

She was unaware of the existence of the vouchers and said her lack of housing options contributes to intense feelings of isolation.

“I just don’t have anyone to talk to about it, so it hurts,” said Kianna, who entered foster care when she was 6 and has had experiences with sexual abuse. “And I get more depressed because it feels like no one cares about me.”

While peers go to college or start careers confident in their families’ support, former foster youth often face adulthood with few life skills and no social safety net, advocates and the youth themselves said.

An estimated 2,000 to 3,000 of Massachusetts’ 18 to 24-year-olds are homeless, and up to half have a history of foster care or other residential placement with the child welfare system, said Joshua Grant, senior director of transition-age youth at Home for Little Wanderers, a service and housing organization for children and young adults in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and New York.

Nationally, one-quarter of those who leave foster care at age 18 are likely to become homeless within four years, according to federal data.

When used, the vouchers can be a powerful support. Xyanna-Amari Joseph, 23, is a former foster child who, with support from DCF, has been able to live independently. A home care provider and nanny, she was using most of her paycheck to cover the $1,670 monthly rent at her previous apartment in North Attleborough. Getting a federal voucher last year, as she aged out of DCF’s transitional services, proved to be a critical lifeline.

“Without it I don’t think that I’d still be living independently,” she said.

By catering exclusively to people 18 to 24, the federal voucher program is unique among the more common first-come, first-serve housing assistance programs that seriously disadvantage young people.

“If they went on a regular Section 8 wait-list, they’d probably be 35 to 40 years old before they get any assistance from us,” said Matt Rogers, program manager for the rental assistance office at the Springfield Housing Authority, which is in the process of seeking federal vouchers for 20 people.

Any former foster child earning 50 percent or less of the area’s median income qualifies until the age of 25. The vouchers’ value varies depending on an area’s housing costs, but in Boston they can cover around $1,800 in rent, said David Gleich, deputy administrator of housing programs at the Boston Housing Authority. (The median monthly rent for a Boston studio apartment is $2,300, according to real estate website zillow.com, so voucher recipients looking for a place in the city are likely to have to pay some rent themselves).

Advocates say that another reason the vouchers may be underused is that young people need more support to help them find places to live. Many have never looked for an apartment before and have no idea how to negotiate with a landlord. Handling simple necessities like using a thermostat or negotiating chores with a roommate may be beyond their experience.

Young people can receive up to five years of housing support through the federal vouchers if they enroll in a financial self-sufficiency program through their local housing authority, but many don’t enroll, said Tha Chhan, executive director of the Lowell Housing Authority.

The office of the inspector general reviewed the voucher initiative last year, and determined HUD could do more to ensure they are being used and inform young people about supportive services.

“HUD is proactively incorporating these insights to streamline the program, ensuring that our assistance reaches those who need it most,” a department spokesperson said.

White pushed back on some of the criticisms of the program, saying child welfare agencies and housing authorities need to evolve and adapt to take advantage of the federal program.

Some Massachusetts housing authorities are evolving. The Springfield Housing Authority used just nine vouchers as of October, but is applying on behalf of 20 people at once now, which streamlines the application process. The BHA, too, is now sending HUD batches of applications, rather than individual requests, and is partnering with an organization to help recipients look for apartments. Boston received 25 vouchers in both 2022 and 2023, the agency reported.

Joseph, the former foster child who had struggled to keep up with rent increases for her place in North Attleborough, this month moved into her own apartment, an 800-square-foot one-bedroom in Plainville. With the voucher, her monthly rent is just $403.

“It’s a huge difference,” she said. “I’ll be able to save up faster toward a new car and other things I would want to save up toward.”

























