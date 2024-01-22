Former Oak Bluffs fire chief to be arraigned for alleged filming of sexual partner without consent

No lawyer was listed for Rose in online court filings.

John Rose, 53, faces a misdemeanor charge of photographing an unsuspecting nude person, according to prosecutors and legal filings.

A former fire chief in Oak Bluffs on Martha’s Vineyard is scheduled for arraignment Monday for allegedly recording someone performing sexual acts on him without that person’s consent to be filmed, records show.

On Dec. 14, the Cape and Island’s district attorney’s office was told that Rose possessed a video of a person performing sexual acts on him, and that the video was recorded without that person’s consent, prosecutors said.

The State Police assigned to the district attorney’s office investigated and Rose was arrested Saturday, officials said.

The identity of the alleged victim wasn’t disclosed.

Rose resigned as chief of the Oak Bluffs Fire Department in 2020 amid sexual harassment allegations from a former subordinate who was paid $97,000 in a settlement with the town in which no one admitted wrongdoing, the Vineyard Gazette reported. In December, Rose was suspended from his new job as a West Tisbury firefighter after a man received a harassment protection order against him in Edgartown District Court, the Gazette reported.

