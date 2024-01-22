In Hopkinton, lawyers to negotiate settlement in case of police sergeant who failed to report sex assault allegations

Negotiations between lawyers for the Town of Hopkinton and for Sergeant Timothy J. Brennan were ordered following an hours-long public hearing Friday before the Select Board. Hopkinton Police Chief Joseph Bennett called on the board to terminate Brennan for ignoring department rules the chief said required him to alert law enforcement about the allegations of assault against former Deputy Police Chief John Porter.

In a case that has roiled the town of Hopkinton, lawyers are negotiating over what discipline a Hopkinton police sergeant should face for failing to report that a fellow officer had allegedly sexually assaulted a 14-year-old girl in 2004, according to records.

Porter has been charged in Middlesex Superior Court with three counts of rape of a child when he was a school resource officer in 2004 and 2005, according to court and town records. Porter, who resigned from the department, has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Brennan is not accused of playing any role in the alleged sexual assaults. But he was found by an outside investigator to have violated 11 rules, including those that required him to act when the accuser, now an adult, approached him to report what had happened to her when she was a high school student 14 years earlier, according to investigative records released by the town.

During the public hearing Friday, Brennan defended his decisions as “ethical and moral” but acknowledged his actions ran afoul of department rules.

“Given the highly unusual circumstances where I tried to act in an ethical and moral manner ... trying to protect the survivor and provide the best chance for justice, I realize that my actions don’t meet the expectations set by certain department policy,” he said. “I hope to never be in a position like this again.”

Brennan also said the woman told him in 2017 that she did not want to go to police. He said as a police officer trained in sexual assault investigations he believed he would have caused the accuser more emotional harm if he reported her allegations to the department. Instead, he said he kept in contact with her over the years, urging her to contact the Middlesex district attorney’s office, something she ultimately did in 2022.

Brennan said he should be credited with helping “clear a path for and support a victim to bring an alleged crime against one of our own officers in a manner that would allow a fair and impartial investigation and prosecution — and allow the victim to maintain control of how, when, and if she shared those allegations.”

But Bennett, the Hopkinton police chief, said the department has resources to assist accusers struggling with the trauma of sexual assault that could have helped the woman years ago if Brennan had come forward then.

He also faulted Brennan for failing to alert law enforcement in 2022 when the woman told him she feared for her personal safety because Porter was then the deputy chief and had access to his department gun. Brennan told her to speak with police in the town where she lived instead of notifying the Hopkinton police force, Bennett said.

“Sergeant Brennan failed to provide any substantive support for the alleged victim,” Bennett said. “A police department cannot serve the community if its officers are allowed to conceal, stay silent or standby illegal, [when] violent and heinous acts” are committed against town residents, especially the vulnerable like children.

The hearing, according to the recording posted on the town’s site on YouTube, drew an overflow crowd, many of whom appeared to be supporters of Brennan, who has been on the department for 22 years and a resident for 24.

The Select Board alone can fire a police officer, and some board members expressed the view that Brennan’s actions may warrant termination. But the board instead ordered lawyers for the town and Brennan to negotiate a settlement and then share the results no later than mid-February.

Brennan was given a standing ovation by attendees.





John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him @JREbosglobe.