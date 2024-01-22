It can take decades to determine if a new deep sea species has been discovered. New tech could cut that down to a year.

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — When deep sea researchers capture a specimen, it can be a difficult and lengthy process to find out if they’ve just discovered a new species. It involves being able to carefully take an animal that could be so delicate that it’s tissue thin, and then preserve it in a jar. Researchers usually have to then physically bring that specimen to different collections around the world where it is compared to existing organisms. Figuring out if you’ve just discovered a new species can take decades.

Yet, researchers from the University of Rhode Island last week unveiled how they might be able to reduce that time to about a year. Brennan Phillips, a professor at URI’s Oceanography school, is the principal investigator on the research project with a team of 15 others from six institutions. They shown how it’s possible, using new technology that can preserve tissue, and using high-resolution 3D imaging within minutes of encountering some of the most fragile animals in the deep sea.

Q: What is the current workflow like in order to identify if an animal is a newly discovered species?

Phillips: If researchers want to describe what they believe is a new species, they face an arduous process. The way it is done now is you capture a specimen, which is very difficult because a lot of these animals are so delicate, and it’s likely you may not be able to collect them at all. But if you successfully collect an animal, you then preserve it in a jar. Then begins a long process of physically bringing that specimen to different collections around the world where it is compared to existing organisms. After a long time, sometimes up to 21 years, scientists may reach consensus that this is a new species.

These are deep-sea, thin little wisps of animals. The current workflow is not appropriate. It’s a major reason why we have so many undescribed species in the ocean.

Composite image of gelatinous deep-sea animals observed and sampled in the study. Clockwise starting from upper left: the holoplanktonic polychaete Tomopteris sp., the siphonophore Marrus claudanielis, the siphonophore Erenna sp., and the salp Pegea sp. ROV SuBastian science camera, Schmidt Ocean Institute

Your paper in Science Advances says revoluntionary advancements in underwater imaging, robotics, and genomic sequencing have reshaped marine exploration. How long do you think it might take to identify if an animal is a newly discovered species going forward?

Our research shows that it’s possible to capture the measurements and motion of the animal, and its entire genome, in order to then compare their data to a list of genes being expressed that point to their physiological status in the deep ocean.

I would venture to guess that identifying a new species, it would take the same amount of time it takes for a paper to go through a review. It should be about a year or two as opposed to 20 years.

Have you discovered any new species as part of this project?

Unfortunately, we didn’t describe any new species as part of this project. We were supposed to go to a really remote part of the Pacific Ocean that has hardly been explored before. But then the pandemic hit, and it became extremely hard to travel. We ended up going out to an area that’s relatively well explored by San Diego, which is where we have such a rich history on many of the animals out there.

Why is this research helpful for further studies?

This information could be used for future extinction prevention studies, while also assisting in providing a series of information from a single specimen.

Why are identifying new species so important right now, in this moment in history?

We have rapidly growing oceans due to climate change, threats like deep sea mining, pollution, and other pressures. So when it comes to understanding what’s there and describing it and preserving it with information about it, we don’t have the right tools.

