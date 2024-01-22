Lynn man sentenced to more than 2 years in prison for role in North Shore drug trafficking operation

A Lynn man was sentenced Monday to more than two years in prison after he pleaded guilty to his role in a North Shore drug trafficking operation that created and distributed tens of thousands of counterfeit pills containing narcotics, prosecutors said.

Melvin Nieves, 25, was sentenced in US District Court in Boston to 27 months in prison and three years of supervised release, the office of acting US Attorney Joshua S. Levy said in a statement.

Nieves pleaded guilty in October to conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute controlled substances, prosecutors said. Nieves’s attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday evening.