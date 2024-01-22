Lynn man sentenced to more than 2 years in prison for role in North Shore drug trafficking operation

A Lynn man was sentenced Monday to more than two years in prison after he pleaded guilty to his role in a North Shore drug trafficking operation that created and distributed tens of thousands of counterfeit pills containing narcotics, prosecutors said.
Melvin Nieves, 25, was sentenced in US District Court in Boston to 27 months in prison and three years of supervised release, the office of acting US Attorney Joshua S. Levy said in a statement.
Nieves pleaded guilty in October to conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute controlled substances, prosecutors said. Nieves’s attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday evening.
Advertisement
Prosecutors said participants in the drug operation distributed counterfeit oxycodone pills containing fentanyl and counterfeit Adderall pills containing methamphetamine, “among other things,” to people in the Lynn area.
Nieves was responsible for distributing about 400 counterfeit oxycodone pills that contained undisclosed amounts of fentanyl as part of the operation, prosecutors said.
He was one of 23 people charged in connection with the “wide-ranging conspiracy” in October 2022. They were later indicted along with two additional alleged co-conspirators in December 2022, prosecutors said.
Nieves had just” checked a suitcase containing $30,000 in “cash drug proceeds he was transporting to California to purchase additional controlled substances” when he was arrested in October 2022, prosecutors said.
He also possessed $8,054 in “drug proceeds,” assorted jewelry, and a Louis Vuitton bag, the latter two of which were bought from previous drug sales, according to prosecutors.
Breanne Kovatch can be reached at breanne.kovatch@globe.com. Follow her @breannekovatch.