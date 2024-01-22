Man held in lieu of $1,000 bail following fatal multi-vehicle crash in Lakeville last week

He pleaded not guilty to the charges, prosecutors said. His attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday night.

David DeLorenzo, 73, of Lakeville, was arraigned in Wareham District Court on a half-dozen charges, including motor vehicle homicide, operating under the influence of liquor causing serious bodily injury, and negligent operation of a motor vehicle, the Plymouth district attorney’s office said in a statement.

A man was ordered held in lieu of $1,000 bail at his arraignment Monday on drunken driving charges following a multi-vehicle crash in Lakeville that killed a man and left others injured last week, prosecutors said.

DeLorenzo was also ordered to wear a GPS monitoring bracelet, to not drive while the case remains active, to remain alcohol-free and be tested thrice daily, and to follow a curfew if he is released on bail, prosecutors said.

Lakeville police received 911 calls at about 5:30 p.m. Friday reporting a crash on Main Street near Elliot Farm, prosecutors said.

Richard Reed, 75, of Lakeville, was pronounced dead at the scene, the Globe reported. He was a passenger in a Toyota Camry that was involved in the crash, along with a Hyundai Santa Fe, an Audi S4, and a Chevrolet Silverado, prosecutors said.

According to prosecutors, DeLorenzo was the driver of the Santa Fe. He was arrested after he was released from Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton, the statement said.

The drivers of the Camry and the Audi were taken to hospitals for treatment, prosecutors said. The Silverado driver received treatment at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by State Police and Lakeville police, the statement said.

