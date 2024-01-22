In Mass. brothel case, lawyers for suspected sex buyers argue to keep magistrate hearings private

In Monday’s filings to the state Supreme Judicial Court, lawyers for 13 “John Does” argued that there “is no legitimate public interest” in making such hearings public, that doing so violates their clients’ rights to procedural due process, and would result in their clients’ “unwarranted humiliation and embarrassment.”

A clerk-magistrate is slated to hold hearings in Cambridge District Court to determine whether there is enough evidence to support a request by police to bring state criminal charges against 28 people allegedly linked to the brothel ring during a federal investigation.

Attorneys for 13 people suspected of buying sex at brothels in Cambridge and Watertown argued in legal filings Monday that the court should reverse course and make “show cause” hearings in the case private.

“The accused are entitled to privacy at this early stage in the proceedings and public hearings should remain the exception rather than the rule,” wrote the attorneys.

The Globe reported earlier this month that 28 people accused of buying sex from the brothel ring that allegedly operated in Cambridge, Watertown, and the Washington, D.C., suburbs were summonsed to appear before a magistrate. The 28 people have not been publicly identified.

Last week, a single justice of Supreme Judicial Court postponed the hearings, without setting another date, and gave defense lawyers until 4 p.m. Monday to contest the recent decision to hold public hearings for those facing potential charges.

The hearings were initially slated to be held behind closed doors, but clerk-magistrate Sharon Shelfer Casey ruled last month to open them to the public after The Boston Globe, WBUR, and NBC-10 filed appeals. She found that while such hearings are generally held behind closed doors, “the court has recognized the very limited exception where legitimate public interest overweighs the individuals’ privacy rights.”

The case captured national attention last fall when federal authorities charged three people accused of operating the prostitution ring that catered to wealthy clientele and said the client list included elected officials, government contractors with security clearances, and military officers.

But, in Monday’s filings, attorneys warned against assuming that all of the “John Does” fit into the categories that federal authorities detailed when they announced the case in a November press release.

They emphasized that their clients have not been charged with any crime and asserted that making the hearings public would turn the proceedings into public “walks of shame.”

“The Clerk-Magistrate failed to consider, let alone weigh, any of the obvious and logical countervailing life and family considerations which would dictate against a public show cause hearing in each case such as marital, family, physical and emotional health issues,” read Monday’s filing.

In earlier filings, lawyers for the 13 “John Does” said one of them is an attorney “who does not work for the government,” one is a doctor “working at a public hospital,” and one is a scientist “without ties to the government.”

The secret hearings have been controversial, with critics complaining of a lack of transparency and accountability. In 2018, a Boston Globe Spotlight report detailed a lack of oversight and inconsistent treatment of defendants in the closed-door proceedings. A clerk-magistrate, who is not required to have a law degree and in many cases doesn’t, presides over the hearings. In 2019, the Supreme Judicial Court ordered the courts to record the hearings and keep demographic data about those who face potential charges.

Sean Cotter of Globe staff contributed to this report.









Danny McDonald can be reached at daniel.mcdonald@globe.com. Follow him @Danny__McDonald.