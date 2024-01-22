MIT facing threat of plagiarism investigation from the outside, complaints of antisemitism on the inside

Faculty at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology have been pondering this possibility since New York hedge fund billionaire Bill Ackman in early January posted on X that he would review for plagiarism the work “of all current @MIT faculty members,” along with that of the school’s president, Sally Kornbluth, other officers, and board members.

Imagine a really rich guy who is so upset with your employer that he threatens to deploy sophisticated artificial intelligence to scrutinize your work — yes, yours — and that of all your colleagues, for any career-killing mistakes you might have made. And then to publish your shortcomings for the world to see.

Bill Ackman. Jeenah Moon/Bloomberg

His post was in response to a report in a business publication alleging plagiarism by Ackman’s wife, who received her PhD at MIT and also taught there.

The region’s mightiest citadel of science, MIT has experienced its share of the tumult over free speech and charges of antisemitism currently rocking elite academics. But, so far, a sampling of faculty who continue to back their university president are greeting the external threat of an AI-based plagiarism inquisition with a bit of a shrug.

“I don’t sense a groundswell of concern and urgency here over it,” said one of the school’s most renowned scientists, biology professor and cancer researcher Robert Weinberg. “Am I concerned that he would find prose in my papers that came from another paper? No. I have my own voice.”

From the outside, MIT appears to have stabilized in the wake of Kornbluth’s participation in a disastrous congressional hearing in December on campus antisemitism. Kornbluth, the only university president of three involved in the hearing who still has her job, appears to retain faculty support.

But all is not well at MIT. The Israel-Hamas war exposed divisions on campus, complaints about antisemitism persist, Jewish alumni are unhappy, and a ruffled billionaire is coming after faculty with an unprecedented investigation of published papers.

“These are tempestuous times,” Weinberg summed up, with some understatement.

Ackman is a Harvard University alumni and donor, who played a prominent role in the recent public pressure campaign against former Harvard president Claudine Gay. Ackman was alarmed by what he saw as Harvard’s weak response to complaints of campus antisemitism following the Oct. 7 mass killing of Israelis by Hamas.

Ackman is Jewish; his wife, Neri Oxman, a former MIT professor, is a native of Israel. Ackman would not comment for this story. His spokesman said on Sunday that Ackman still intends to go through with the plagiarism investigation.

Gay subsequently fumbled questions about campus antisemitism in that now infamous congressional hearing on Dec. 5, which also included Kornbluth and Elizabeth Magill, then head of the University of Pennsylvania. The administrators were criticized for bloodless and legalistic responses to sharp questions about the treatment of Jewish students. Magill resigned within days.

Gay stepped down on Jan. 2, done in by allegations of plagiarism in her work. Perhaps inevitably, plagiarism quickly erupted as the next front in the culture war around academics, providing conservative critics an effective angle of attack to paint scholars at elite institutions as frauds.

Tables were turned on Ackman in early January, when Business Insider accused Oxman, Ackman’s wife, of plagiarism in her academic work at MIT, and Ackman struck back with his pledge to scrub others at the Institute for pilfered words and ideas. Whether it was somebody at MIT who dropped the dime to Business Insider is not publicly known.

Miguel Roig, a St. John’s University professor who studies ethical writing practices, said Ackman’s plagiarism inquest is unprecedented, and what he might discover if he goes through with it is anyone’s guess. “My sense is that Ackman will probably find that some folks engage in writing practices that may cross the line from the perspective of the discipline,” he said.

But how pervasive will the errors be? And how serious? “No one has actually taken a sample of individuals, of scholars — taken their entire corpus of work — and ran it through iThenticate,” he said, referring to software used to detect plagiarism. “No one has done that so we can get an idea of how common these lapses are. So we really don’t know.”

Several MIT professors interviewed over the last week confirmed that Ackman’s plagiarism pursuit has so far not roiled the faculty.

One professor, speaking like a true data geek, even said he looked forward to the statistical analysis of Ackman’s results. “I’ve got no objection to him doing it,” said the scientist, who asked not to be named to avoid attracting abuse from on-line trolls. “If Ackman actually does everybody and reports statistics, fine. You know: ‘Out of 1,200 MIT faculty and so many grad students and postdocs, here are the number of instances of plagiarism we found, and they range from serious to incidental.’ To tell you the truth, it’d be interesting.”

Kornbluth survived the disastrous congressional hearing with the support of the executive committee of the MIT Corporation, which issued a statement two days after the hearing to confirm its “full and unreserved support” for the president. Dozens of MIT deans, department heads, and senior faculty members quickly signed their own letter of support, saying, “President Kornbluth has ably led this institution through an enormously challenging moment.”

One factor that distinguishes Kornbluth from Gay, who has been dinged for a relatively light record of scholarship, is a long scientific career in the area of cellular biology. In a field in which scientists judge each other, often brutally, by their discoveries, her record provides a deep well of credibility, several MIT faculty members said.

Though not everyone is pleased with the tenor on campus. A group of at least several hundred “Jewish alumni and MIT allies” complained in an open letter: “Growing antisemitism on MIT’s campus, and the resulting publicity, President Kornbluth’s congressional testimony, and the resulting backlash.. . . .have been damaging to MIT’s reputation worldwide.”

Avi Balsam, an MIT sophomore studying computer science and math, said students are largely divorced from the high-level drama involving Congress, Ackman, and university leadership.

“What concerns us more is the actual antisemitism happening on campus,” Balsam, who is Jewish, told the Globe. “There are actual chants for intifada on campus, which makes us feel unsafe.”

The Anti-Defamation League says that calls to “globalize the intifada” have been shouted for years at anti-Israeli demonstrations. Jews and Israelis hear the chant “as a call for indiscriminate violence” against them, the League says.

“If Bill Ackman is trying to find instances of plagiarism, then good for him,” Balsam said. “I hope no one is plagiarizing. But I don’t see how testing people for plagiarism will address actual antisemitism.”

Instances of antisemitic language were too much for former MIT lecturer and computer scientist Mauricio Karchmer, who resigned in December and on Jan. 9 published a wrenching explanation for quitting his “dream” job.

Karchmer, who is Jewish, wrote that he originally was troubled by “equivocations” in an MIT statement about Hamas’s Oct. 7 massacre. Then, at campus protests, students chanted “from the river to the sea” and other slogans with “fury and at times glee,” he wrote, “like they were reciting catchy songs instead of slogans demanding the erasure of the Jewish people.” Some faculty encouraged this behavior, he said. He said he later discovered some of his own students among the leaders of “anti-Israel groups on our campus.”

“I loved my job,” Karchmer wrote. “But I realized there and then I could no longer train kids in algorithms, knowing they might one day spread this ideology even further through their advanced knowledge.”

Karchmer could not be reached for comment.

Kornbluth did not respond to a request for an interview. In a letter to the MIT community earlier this month, she acknowledged that the “Israel-Hamas war continues to cause deep pain for many around the world, including at MIT, and is an ongoing source of tension in our community.”

Kornbluth announced four “immediate steps:” reassessing MIT’s approach to handling complaints of student misconduct; a committee to examine policy around freedom of expression and mutual respect; the appointment of a new vice president for equity and inclusion; and the addition of questions on antisemitism and Islamophobia to a campus quality of life survey, to measure the “nature and extent of the problem” so administrators can implement solutions.

Balsam, the MIT sophomore, has not read Kornbluth’s plan. “To be honest, I don’t read the president’s communications because, again, what the administration is doing is divorced from what’s happening on campus. Action plans and committees quite frankly I don’t think are going to do anything.” He just wants that sort of language unequivocally condemned.

