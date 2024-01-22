‘It’s a stress test.’ The effort to write in Biden in New Hampshire may be the strangest primary campaign in history.

Largely decentralized, it is bereft of field offices or much in the way of paid staff. At $1.5 million spent so far, it’s a relatively cheap endeavor. The schedule of meet-and-greets and sign-waving is pieced together in Zoom break-out rooms. Its leaders’ rallying cry is that democracy is on the ballot . Their actual candidate, of course, is not.

What it’s spawned — an unsanctioned effort to convince New Hampshire voters to write in Biden’s name on Tuesday’s Democratic primary ballot — may be the strangest presidential primary campaign in history.

GORHAM, N.H. — Once united in anger at President Biden and the national Democratic Party for snubbing the state’s vaunted first-in-the-nation primary, New Hampshire Democratic leaders quickly coalesced around something else: Their firm belief Biden needs a strong showing here ahead of a likely fight against Trump.

“Most of us are pretty comfortable being pissed off about one thing and still voting for someone because you care about something else a lot,” Colin Van Ostern, a former gubernatorial candidate who is helping lead the write-in campaign here, said in an interview Sunday. “Just because we think some of the political decisions in D.C. were really stupid doesn’t mean we’re going to overlook the chance to support the one person who has beaten Donald Trump.”

Democrats built the largely volunteer-led effort out of necessity and, perhaps, a bit of pride-swallowing. The Democratic National Committee’s decision to reorder its political calendar and bump New Hampshire from its traditional perch as the nation’s first Democratic primary in favor of South Carolina left state Democrats fuming. Biden later confirmed the obvious: He wouldn’t appear on the state’s primary ballot.

New Hampshire officials ultimately set its primary for Tuesday — a week and a half ahead of South Carolina’s Feb. 3 Democratic primary — prompting warnings from the DNC that it would not recognize the state’s delegates at the 2024 convention. The national party this month then went as far as to deem the New Hampshire election “meaningless,” which state officials responded to with legal saber-rattling and Democratic activists with guffaws.

“That was kind of bone-headed,” said Kathy Sullivan, a former New Hampshire Democratic Party chair who is helping lead a super PAC behind the write-in effort.

The political jousting has had real-world consequences. Biden has not campaigned in New Hampshire, a crucial swing state, and it’s left some Democrats fretting that it could haunt him both in November and among the state’s independent voters, who make up about 40 percent of the electorate.

“They decide the elections. The Republicans don’t decide them. And the Democrats don’t,” said Mat Stover, chair of the Rockingham County Democratic Committee, noting it’s the state’s four Electoral College votes in November that are truly important. “Politics is arithmetic. … I think it was a risky move by the Democratic National Committee.”

Long-shot but sharp-elbowed challengers have campaigned and debated here in his absence, including US Representative Dean Phillips of Minnesota, who has run ads likening Biden to Bigfoot for his campaign’s elusiveness in the state.

A shadow campaign of Biden administration officials have paraded through New Hampshire touting the president’s record. But his actual campaign apparatus has been nonexistent in a primary that, even if it’s dismissed by the national party, could serve as a litmus test of the president’s political strength.

Enter the write-in effort. Led by prominent state Democrats, including Van Ostern, it is operating on a $70,000 budget, enough to cover one paid staffer who is six months out of college and a part-time communications consultant. It’s done none of its own polling. Its volunteer coordinator — typically a crucial staff position — is also a volunteer.

A bevy of leading Democrats have gotten behind the cause, including progressive star and California congressman Ro Khanna and Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey. Boston Mayor Michelle Wu rallied with supporters on Saturday. Both of the state’s US senators — Jeanne Shaheen, and Maggie Hassen — have backed it.

The effort’s primary source of spending has come from an aligned super PAC, led by Sullivan. Through Sunday, Granite for America had reported spending $1.5 million on digital and print ads, a regular stream of mailers, and phone banks.

The sum is relatively modest, at least for a presidential campaign in an early-voting state. Phillips alone has reportedly spent nearly $2.5 million on television and digital ads in New Hampshire, and a super PAC backing the Minnesota Republican reported $1.9 million through Sunday.

“It’s a stress test for our political system and our party,” said Walter King, Strafford County’s Democratic chair and a member of the write-in campaign’s steering committee.

Bob Mulholland wore a "Write-In Joe Biden" hat as he listened to Boston Mayor Michelle Wu speak Saturday in downtown Manchester, N.H. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

It’s also given fodder to Biden’s Democratic opponents. Phillips, the third-term congressman who has vented about Biden taking the state for granted, also directly criticized the write-in effort on the president’s behalf, dubbing it “the hypocrisy of democracy.”

“You can’t have it both ways,” he told the Globe after grabbing breakfast in a hotel near the Manchester airport. Phillips pointed to the cease-and-desist letter the state’s attorney general sent to the DNC, criticizing its public posture on the primary as an “unlawful suppression” of voters. “I think New Hampshire voters are appropriately disgusted.”

Some are.

“Joe Biden wrote off New Hampshire,” Eddy Smith, a 63-year-old Auburn Democrat who plans to vote for Phillips. “Joe Biden is the one who is trying to completely undermine the New Hampshire primary.”

The whole situation, its organizer acknowledged, is bizarre. At a campaign event inside an auditorium in Gorham’s town hall building, Van Ostern asked a room of three dozen activists how many times they’ve written in a candidate’s name for president. Two raised their hands.

What constitutes success may depend on the person. Public polling shows Biden handily leading a field of relatively unknown challengers, with roughly 60 percentage points separating him from Phillips and self-help author Marianne Williamson.

Democrats who are supporting Biden are cognizant that even a win, if it’s by a smaller-than-expected margin, could damage Biden politically.

“I’m motivated to avoid the embarrassment the DNC might cause,” said Tom Chase, a Democratic activist in Northwood.

It’s also unclear how much it has penetrated the consciousness of voters not otherwise tapped into the political drama. Melissa Moreau, a 50-year-old Democrat from Hooksett, said while Phillips’ television ads prompted her to dig more into his record, she wasn’t aware she even could write in Biden’s name until she was contacted for a poll and asked if she had considered it.

“As much as I wish we had more options, I will probably write in the president,” she said. “I wish we had a younger choice.”

After Sunday’s event in Gorham — where Khanna addressed activists by Zoom — Chase buttonholed Van Ostern about whether the effort had drawn out supporters and activists beyond those already eager to help Biden. Van Ostern said he couldn’t be sure, but noted on a drive from Nashua to Keene, he passed a group of sign-holders for the write-in campaign, none of whom he recognized.

“We don’t have all the trappings of a regular campaign,” he told Chase.

That, Sullivan argued, may be a good thing. Because it’s largely built around volunteers, volunteers have operated free of top-down instructions typically dispatched by a campaign headquarters. (The effort doesn’t actually have one.) The situation has also helped create a network of motivated activists that can survive into November to help Biden.

“It may have a lasting impact on how we do things,” Sullivan mused. “Maybe this is the model. I don’t know. We’ll see on Tuesday.”

Victoria McGrane and Emma Platoff of the Globe staff contributed to this report.

Matt Stout can be reached at matt.stout@globe.com. Follow him @mattpstout.