New Hampshire man struck by vehicle following crash in Haverhill, airlifted to hospital

A 60-year-old Derry, N.H., man was airlifted to a Boston-area hospital after he was struck by a vehicle following a crash in Haverhill on Monday morning, police said.
Officers responded around 7:36 a.m. to reports of a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Main Street and Talmuth Avenue, Haverhill police said in a social media post.
The man, who was driving a vehicle involved in the crash, stepped out of his car and was struck by a third vehicle, according to police. He was airlifted to a hospital for “serious bodily injury,” police said.
No charges have been filed, according to police. The investigation is ongoing.
No further information was available Monday night.
