Newton schools remain closed as striking educators walk picket lines at schools Monday morning

Members of the Newton Teachers Association have been negotiating for a new contract for more than a year and working without one since Aug. 31. On Thursday, they voted to strike, and walked off the job Friday.

Nearly 2,000 striking educators will be walking the picket lines at their schools Monday morning and will rally at City Hall later in the day.

NEWTON — Schools remain shuttered for a second day in Newton after contract talks over the weekend with the city’s School Committee failed to broker a new agreement.

The work stoppage forced the cancellation of classes Monday, Superintendent Anna Nolin told parents in an email Sunday night.

Educators will be at their schools to picket by 9 a.m., and will hold a 1 p.m. rally at Newton City Hall, according to David Bedar, a member of the union’s executive committee who teaches history at Newton North High School.

Contract talks between striking educators and the city’s School Committee had grown increasingly acrimonious Sunday. Both School Committee Chairperson Chris Brezski and union president Mike Zilles had predicted Sunday afternoon that the strike would continue Monday, despite a scheduled round of talks.

“Make no mistake, this is not us canceling school. This is the NTA canceling school,” Brezski said.

Brezski and Zilles have each said the sides remain far apart on issues like compensation, and both have complained the other has been holding up the negotiations, which have been held in the presence of a mediator.

Mayor Ruthanne Fuller and Brezski have called on the union to return to work while negotiators work on a new contract. “The union can decide right now to negotiate while kids are in school,” she said.

The union is also pressing forward with its strike despite a Middlesex Superior Court order to return to work and to end their work stoppage by Sunday afternoon. Teacher strikes are illegal in Massachusetts, and union members have remained defiant, and pledged to continue their picket.

On Sunday night, Zilles said the talks would resume Monday morning while teachers returned to the picket line. The union’s lawyer will also be in court Monday, he said.

“The School Committee and the mayor have had the power to say no to our very reasonable proposals for a long time, and we are now on strike [and] exercising our power,” Zilles said.

The union is seeking pay increases for educators, along with limiting hikes in health insurance costs; an improved parental leave policy; having a social worker in every elementary and middle school; and giving elementary school teachers additional preparation time, according to Zilles.





















