N.H. election officials ready for primary, some with extra volunteers to hand count statewide write-in votes

Some towns have recruited additional election volunteers to help count ballots as they prepare for a massive write-in campaign for President Joe Biden, whose name won’t appear on the Democratic ballot.

CONCORD, N.H. – While the lead-up to Tuesday’s presidential primary has been anything but normal , election officials say they’re anticipating business as usual on primary day.

And it’s not the only organized write-in campaign targeting Democratic voters. Activists are urging voters to write in “ceasefire” to send a message to Biden about the Israel-Hamas war.

In the Republican contest, frontrunner former president Donald Trump has alternated between campaign stops and the courtroom as he faces a slew of legal troubles. The once-crowded Republican field has turned into a two-person race between Trump and Nikki Haley, who faces an uphill battle in New Hampshire on Tuesday.

Secretary of State David Scanlan predicted a record-breaking turnout in the contested Republican race, which he believes could draw 322,000 voters. Scanlan anticipates a much smaller showing on the Democratic side, predicting a meager 88,000 votes cast in the Democratic primary.

Scanlan also told local election officials that they are allowed to release Republican results ahead of Democratic results, which could take longer to finalize since write-in ballots need to be hand counted.

Bow has recruited extra volunteers, according to the town moderator Peter Imse. The town normally has two teams, with two people per team. This year, Imse said there are five teams. He expects it will take around two hours after the polls close at 7 p.m. to deliver results.

“Normally if there’s an incumbent, there would be less people voting in that primary,” Imse said. “This year could be different because of the write-in effort.”

Some election officials said they’re unfazed about a higher-than-normal number of write-in votes. In most towns, people are only voting for one candidate, which makes tallying votes easier at the end of the night.

“The thing that’s good about this election, there’s two ballots but only one bubble,” said Sally Kellar, the town clerk of Bedford, one of the largest towns in the state.

Kellar is anticipating the process will go smoothly but, she said, it’s too soon to say what time results will be ready.

“We could be done at 9, we could be done at midnight,” she said.

Olivia Zink, the executive director of Open Democracy, tracked towns in need of election volunteers and helped with recruitment. She said most towns have been able to fill their vacancies.

Even so, she warned, “results may be later” because of the write-in efforts.

She’s expecting large towns like Bedford and Derry to take longer, as they have only one polling place responsible for counting a lot of voters, unlike cities which are split into wards that are each responsible for a portion of voters. She said results from larger towns might not be available until 3 a.m. or 4 a.m.

In Derry, Town Clerk Tina Guilford said her biggest issue is traffic. The town used to have three polling places, but they were condensed into one during the pandemic. In 2022, a long line formed during the evening, and some voters waited for over an hour, prompting the Attorney General’s involvement.

Guilford said instead of going back to three polling locations, the town decided to move the polling place from Calvary Bible Church to Pinkerton Academy, where there is more parking. They’ve also tried to address congestion by implementing one-way streets to keep traffic flowing, she said.

Advertisement

But Guilford’s not worried about the write-in efforts, since there’s only one race. She has 15 teams to help count ballots, using a method called “sort and stack.”

“When we take the write-ins out of the machine we will put all the ones for Joe Biden in one pile, and all the ones that may say ceasefire in another pile,” she said. Then, they’ll count each pile.

“It will make life much easier,” said Guilford.

In the North Country, there are two special elections for the New Hampshire House that will also be on the ballot, in Coos County District 1 and District 6. (Two special election primaries are also taking place Tuesday, and Dalton will be juggling both a federal and state election.

“It will take some time,” said Dalton Town Clerk Jeanette Charon. Dalton’s polls close at 7 p.m., and she’s hoping to have results by around 10 p.m.

“But anything can happen,” she said, noting that a discrepancy of just one ballot can trigger a time consuming recount. “We have our fingers crossed we don’t have any issues.”

