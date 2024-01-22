Oh, baby! North Reading police and firefighters help mother give birth in home’s bathroom.

“We wish this new family the very best, and I am proud of our North Reading first responders who helped ensure this surprise turn of events ended well,” Police Chief Mark Zimmerman said in the statement.

North Reading police and fire departments helped an expectant mother who was past her due date deliver a baby girl last week in her family’s bathroom, the two departments said in a statement Monday.

The bun was in the, er, bathroom?

Police and firefighters responded at about 8 a.m. on Jan. 15 to a report of a woman who was in labor in her bathroom at Greenbriar Condominiums on Greenbriar Drive, officials said.

After the delivery, the healthy baby was taken with her mom and dad to Winchester Hospital, officials said.

“I’m extremely proud of the firefighters and police officer who responded to this urgent call for assistance,” North Reading Fire Chief Don Stats said in the statement. “All five individuals handled themselves well and provided professional and compassionate support while making mom and dad feel at ease.”

