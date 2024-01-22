Olivia and Liam among most popular baby names in Boston in 2023

Olivia, Liam, Emma, and Noah were among the most popular baby names in Boston in 2023, city officials said.

Those names topped the list of the most popular names given to the 20,645 births babies born in the city of Boston during the last calendar year, officials announced on the city’s website.

The most popular names for these youngest Bostonians came from data collected from the Boston birth registry, and names were categorized based on the sex assigned at birth.