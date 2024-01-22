fb-pixelMost popular baby names in Boston in 2023 Skip to main content

Olivia and Liam among most popular baby names in Boston in 2023

By Emily Sweeney Globe Staff,Updated January 22, 2024, 16 minutes ago

Olivia, Liam, Emma, and Noah were among the most popular baby names in Boston in 2023, city officials said.

Those names topped the list of the most popular names given to the 20,645 births babies born in the city of Boston during the last calendar year, officials announced on the city’s website.

The most popular names for these youngest Bostonians came from data collected from the Boston birth registry, and names were categorized based on the sex assigned at birth.

The top 20 most popular names for girls and boys, according to that city data, are listed below. It’s interesting to note that many of the names — including Grace, Emma, Charlotte, Benjamin, and Henry — appear on the Social Security Administration’s list of the 200 most popular names for babies born in the 1920s.

1. Olivia Liam

2. Emma Noah

3. Sophia Henry

4. Charlotte Leo

5. Sofia Theodore

6. Isabella Jack

7. Grace Julian

8. Chloe James

9. Amelia Thomas

10. Maya Benjamin

11. Luna William

12. Gianna Luca

13. Mia John

14. Nora Ethan

15. Ava Logan

16. Natalie Aiden

17. Ella Charles

18. Emilia Samuel

19. Maeve Joseph

20. Eleanor Oliver

Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her @emilysweeney and on Instagram @emilysweeney22.

