Olivia and Liam among most popular baby names in Boston in 2023

Olivia, Liam, Emma, and Noah were among the most popular baby names in Boston in 2023, city officials said.
Those names topped the list of the most popular names given to the 20,645 births babies born in the city of Boston during the last calendar year, officials announced on the city’s website.
The most popular names for these youngest Bostonians came from data collected from the Boston birth registry, and names were categorized based on the sex assigned at birth.
The top 20 most popular names for girls and boys, according to that city data, are listed below. It’s interesting to note that many of the names — including Grace, Emma, Charlotte, Benjamin, and Henry — appear on the Social Security Administration’s list of the 200 most popular names for babies born in the 1920s.
1. Olivia Liam
2. Emma Noah
3. Sophia Henry
4. Charlotte Leo
5. Sofia Theodore
6. Isabella Jack
7. Grace Julian
8. Chloe James
9. Amelia Thomas
10. Maya Benjamin
11. Luna William
12. Gianna Luca
13. Mia John
14. Nora Ethan
15. Ava Logan
16. Natalie Aiden
17. Ella Charles
18. Emilia Samuel
19. Maeve Joseph
20. Eleanor Oliver
