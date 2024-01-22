Ramaswamy’s R.I. nomination papers with names of dead voters collected by woman convicted of forgery

The woman who collected those signatures served prison time in Ohio for 17 charges of forgery in cases involving forged checks, according to court records.

PROVIDENCE — Nomination papers filed in Rhode Island for former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy contain the names and purported signatures of five dead people, according to election officials.

And there is now a warrant out for the woman’s arrest in Ohio because she failed to show up for a hearing on charges of identity fraud and aggravated possession of drugs, according to court records and a court spokesperson.

Heidi D. Moore, 55, of Orrville, Ohio, told the Globe that she collected most of the signatures on Ramaswamy’s Rhode Island nomination forms at the Walmart on Bald Hill Road in Warwick. And she said she doesn’t know how the names of the deceased ended up on the documents she signed and submitted.

“I have no idea,” she said. “I have no idea whatsoever.”

Moore said she asked everyone who signed the forms whether they were registered to vote in Rhode Island, and they confirmed they were. “It seems really odd — I don’t know how to explain it,” she said. “I have not done anything wrong. I am trying to do my job with integrity.”

When asked if she has been contacted by law enforcement about the Ramaswamy nomination papers, Moore said, “No, not yet.” But, she said, “I would like for them to get to the bottom of who is responsible for sending bogus people to us to sign our petitions.”

Ramaswamy, a biotech entrepreneur, dropped out of the presidential race after finishing a distant fourth in the Iowa caucuses last week.

A spokesperson for the Ramaswamy campaign, Tricia McLaughlin, has said the campaign used an outside vendor, Missouri-based Ground Game LLC, to collect signatures for nomination papers in Rhode Island. She said an investigation began as soon as the campaign heard the report about deceased voters, and it found that one of the vendor’s employees had intentionally used the names of deceased individuals on those forms. That person has been fired, McLaughlin said.

Ground Game LLC officials could not be reached for comment. But Moore confirmed that she has been fired, saying, “I think it’s pretty sh---y. I worked for them for about four years. I have never had an issue like this.”

Moore said she would have no idea how to obtain the names and addresses of deceased Rhode Island voters. And she said it would help eliminate problems if Rhode Island required those signing nomination papers to present documents showing they are registered to vote in the state.

On the nomination papers, Moore signed an affidavit stating “under oath” that “the signers of the within nomination paper did so sign the paper in my presence.” A Rhode Island notary public, Tara M. Latimer, also signed the documents, but she told the Globe she simply verified that Moore signed the documents — not that everyone on the list signed those nomination papers.

Election officials in Providence, Hopkinton, Coventry, and West Greenwich have invalidated “an unusually high number” of signatures on Ramaswamy’s nomination papers, according to the state Board of Elections.

And Warwick election officials reported finding the names of five deceased voters on Ramaswamy’s nomination papers. The Globe requested copies of those nomination papers, which contain the names and purported signatures of Judith DeFusco, who died in 2018; Bruce Silva, who died in 2020; Grace Babcock, who died in 2020, Debra Vandyke, who died in 2017; and Janice Jarvis, who died in 2023.

Court records show that in January 2007, a judge in Medina County, Ohio, sentenced Moore to two years in prison for convictions on eight counts of forgery, and one count of cocaine possession. At the same time, she was sentenced to one year in prison for two separate charges of forgery, creating an aggregate sentence of three years, court records show.

In February 2007, a judge in Wayne County, Ohio, sentenced her to two years in prison for convictions on five counts of forgery, one count of theft, and one count of complicity to commit theft, court records show.

In July 2007, a judge in Medina County, Ohio, sentenced her to 11 months in prison for two addition charges of forgery, to be served at the same time as her sentence for the other charges.

When asked about those charges, Moore said, “Yes, more than 20 years ago I had some checks.”

More recently, in 2020, Moore was charged with identity theft and aggravated possession of drugs in Delaware County, Ohio, according to court records. A change of plea hearing was scheduled for March 2022, but she failed to appear, so an arrest warrant was issued, records show.

Brandi Orsini, public information officer for the Delaware County, Ohio, Prosecutor’s Office, said Moore “did not appear in court, and now there is a warrant out for her arrest.”

When asked about those charges, Moore said, “I went to court for it. I was given probation. Now you are making me uncomfortable.”

Under Rhode Island law, anyone who files false nomination papers can be charged with a felony, and anyone who files false documents with a public official can be charged with a misdemeanor.

Warwick’s police chief, Colonel Bradford E. Connor, said Warwick police are not investigating the matter at this time. He said the local board of canvassers will send the nomination papers to the Board of Elections for certification, and the board could then refer the matter to law enforcement for investigation.

The Board of Elections had not received challenges to the Ramaswamy nomination papers as of midday Monday, board spokesperson Christopher Hunter said Monday. And the matter is not listed on the Board of Elections meeting scheduled for Tuesday.

This marks the second time in two years that Rhode Island has seen a high-profile case of dead people’s names being found on nomination papers. Last year, election officials found the names of deceased people on nomination papers submitted on behalf of Lieutenant Governor Sabina Matos, a Democrat then running for Rhode Island’s First Congressional District seat.

“As Yogi Berra would say, it’s déjà vu all again,” Secretary of State Gregg M. Amore said.

The good news, he said, is that local election officials spotted the names of the deceased on those forms, and the Board of Elections quickly spread the word when suspect signatures began turning up on Ramaswamy’s nomination papers.

Miguel J. Nunez, the board’s deputy director of elections, sent local election officials a message saying that Coventry had “invalidated an unusually high number of signatures” on Ramaswamy nomination papers collected by “Heidy Moore” and “Michael Michols,” and that Warwick had found the names of “several deceased voters” on Ramaswamy nomination papers.

“Please (be) vigilant when processing forms collected by these individuals, and contact me if you believe any contain a pattern of fraudulent signatures,” Nunez wrote.

Amore said the board’s reaction represented an improvement over how it responded to questions about the suspect Matos signatures last year, but he still would like the procedures spelled out in law.

Earlier this month, Amore testified before the state Board of Elections, seeking support for legislation that would, in part, require local canvassing clerks to immediately notify the board if they suspect a “consistent pattern of forgery” on the nomination papers of a local, state, or federal candidate. The board could then immediately analyze those signatures or have local officials reexamine the signatures, he said.

“It’s unfortunate but timely,” Amore said of the discovery of dead people on Ramaswamy nomination papers.

The Board of Elections voted unanimously to recommend the legislation proposed by Amore, but it has not yet been introduced in the General Assembly.









Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com. Follow him @FitzProv.