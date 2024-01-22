Skyline at Waterplace seeks to transfer lease to East Greenwich company

The three-story building on the edge of Waterplace Park had long been a destination for weddings, political events, and celebrations under various operators.

PROVIDENCE — After nearly a year of battling the city’s attempt to evict them, the owners of Skyline at Waterplace are proposing to transfer its lease of the once-popular downtown event venue to an East Greenwich company.

However, under the current owners, including CEO Michael A. Mota, the venue has struggled over the last several years, with late rent payments, fire code violations, unpaid taxes, complaints about trash and unpaid vendors, and a testy relationship with city officials.

Soon after Mayor Brett Smiley was sworn in, his administration sought to evict Skyline, which has appealed. A trial is scheduled for March 1 in Superior Court.

Now, Skyline is asking for Ithaca LLC to take over the rest of the 10-year lease. The Providence Board of Parks Commissioners, which leases the state-owned building, will hear the proposal — and possibly vote on it — at a meeting on Wednesday.

“The Skyline space is a critical asset to Providence’s downtown that has been underutilized over the last few years,” said mayor’s spokeswoman Patricia Socarras. “As we continue through the legal proceedings, we are hopeful this new partnership will bring new life to the space to benefit Providence residents and visitors.”

Skyline’s lawyer, Michael Lepizzera, did not respond to a request for comment. Ithaca was formed last year; its principal, Matthew Tsimikas, whose expertise includes consulting and advising on real estate and business development and expansion, declined comment on Thursday.

Socarras said that Skyline is currently up to date with its lease payments.

The Skyline group began leasing the building in 2016. During the pandemic, Skyline received more than $1.8 million in federal COVID relief funds. Mota also used the facility to launch and sponsor events for his Hollywood mobster-entertainment company, VirtualCons.

Under then-Mayor Jorge O. Elorza, who chaired the parks commissioners, the Skyline group received three abatements totaling more than three years of rent in exchange for repairs to the building. Mota has claimed, without evidence, that Elorza granted them a fourth abatement.

The third abatement required Skyline to take on the responsibility for all the maintenance of the building and provide the city with documentation of the repairs. Socarras said that Skyline provided the documentation when the city started court proceedings.

Amanda Milkovits can be reached at amanda.milkovits@globe.com. Follow her @AmandaMilkovits.