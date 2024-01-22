fb-pixelNew snowfall maps: How much will New England see? - The Boston Globe Skip to main content

New snowfall maps: How much will New England see?

A wintry mix is forecast to start Tuesday night and change to snow, then rain by Wednesday morning

By Marianne Mizera Globe Staff,Updated January 22, 2024, 16 minutes ago

Despite the unseasonably mild temperatures this week, snow will still manage to sneak in, dropping about a half inch to an inch of snow in southern New England Tuesday night through mid-day Wednesday, according to area meteorologists.

The snow is forecast to start between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. Tuesday, first as a wintry mix of snow and sleet before it changes to all snow as temperatures drop in the evening.

The snow will then change to “spotty rain” as it warms up again -- hitting above the freezing mark -- just in time for the early-morning commute on Wednesday. Interior portions of Massachusetts could still see a mix longer.

“Wednesday morning some people might not see it — any snow that may have fallen overnight might be melted and they’ll see all rain,” said NWS meteorologist Bill Leatham.

These maps show how much snow will fall throughout New England and when:

Expected snowfall for Southern New England.NWS

Massachusetts

Expected snowfall for Massachusetts.NWS

Rhode Island

Expected snowfall for Rhode Island.NWS

New Hampshire

Expected snowfall for New Hampshire.NWS

Vermont

Expected snowfall for Vermont.NWS
Possible ice accumulation in Vermont.NWS
When the precipitation will start in Vermont.NWS
When the snow and wintry mix is forecast to end in Vermont.NWS

Maine

Forecast snowfall for Maine and New Hampshire.NWS
Possible ice accumulations for Maine.NWS

Connecticut

Expected snowfall for Connecticut.NWS

Marianne Mizera can be reached at marianne.mizera@globe.com. Follow her @MareMizera.

