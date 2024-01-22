New snowfall maps: How much will New England see?

Despite the unseasonably mild temperatures this week, snow will still manage to sneak in, dropping about a half inch to an inch of snow in southern New England Tuesday night through mid-day Wednesday, according to area meteorologists.

The snow is forecast to start between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. Tuesday, first as a wintry mix of snow and sleet before it changes to all snow as temperatures drop in the evening.

The snow will then change to “spotty rain” as it warms up again -- hitting above the freezing mark -- just in time for the early-morning commute on Wednesday. Interior portions of Massachusetts could still see a mix longer.