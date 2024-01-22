Snowmobile crashes in New Hampshire leave four people hurt, two from Mass., officials say

Merrihew was riding his snowmobile around 8:40 p.m. with a friend to Clark Pond, Fish and Game said, and the pair were trying to access Gore Road through private property. Merrihew was not aware of the cable across the road.

Michael Merrihew, 22, of Canaan, N.H., was injured Saturday night after he ran into a cable and was thrown from his snowmobile in Canaan, Fish and Game said in a statement .

Four people, including two from Massachusetts, were injured in snowmobile crashes over the weekend in New Hampshire, according to New Hampshire Fish and Game officials.

“I don’t think he was speeding per say,” Sgt. Heidi Murphy of Fish and Game said. “It didn’t look like he was breaking in any way or slowing down before he hit the cable.”

Advertisement

Merrihew suffered serious upper torso injuries and his friend quickly called 911. Merrihew was taken to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center for further treatment, officials said.

Get N.H. Morning Report A weekday newsletter delivering the N.H. news you need to know right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

Murphy said charges are pending for the riders because it is illegal to ride off trail without the written consent of the appropriate landowner, but she is still investigating the situation.

In the statement, Fish and Game urged riders to be cautious when riding at night.

“Riders are reminded to stay on the trails and to use caution, especially while riding at night as you can override your headlights, making it harder to react to what is in front of you,” the statement said.

Around 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Pasquale Carbone, 47, of Waltham, Mass., crashed into a tree travelling north on Primary Trail 141 in Pittsburg, N.H., Fish and Game said in a statement.

Carbone “was unable to navigate a left-hand turn in the trail” then he “collided with a tree and was ejected from his snowmobile,” Fish and Game said.

Advertisement

Riders nearby assisted Carbone and called 911, Fish and Game said. Carbon was put on a backboard and taken to Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital in Colebrook with “serious but non-life-threatening injuries.”

William Welch, 74, of Berlin, N.H., lost control of his snowmobile around 12:30 p.m. Sunday and crashed into a tree on Corridor 19 in Jericho Mountain State Park in Berlin, according to a statement from Fish and Game.

“At the scene, it was determined that Welch, who is an experienced snowmobile operator, was riding last in a group of four machines when he failed to navigate a left-hand corner properly,” the statement said. “His snowmobile’s ski got caught in the powder next to the trail, pulling him off to the side.”

A member of Welch’s group called 911 and Welch was taken to Androscoggin Valley Hospital in Berlin “for serious, but non-life-threatening injuries,” the statement said.

“Upon investigation, it appears that inattention and an improper turn are the leading factors in the crash,” the statement said. “Alcohol and drug intoxication are not considered factors in the crash.”

At about 2 p.m. Sunday, Paula Sylvia, 59, of Taunton, Mass., crashed into a tree on Primary Trail 144 near Magalloway Road in Pittsburg, N.H., Fish and Game said in a statement.

Sylvia was riding with a group of friends “when she failed to slow down for an intersection and collided with a tree,” Fish and Game said. Sylvia was taken to Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital for treatment of her injuries.

Advertisement

In the statement, Fish and Game urged riders to operate within their abilities and wear proper safety equipment.

Ava Berger can be reached at ava.berger@globe.com. Follow her @Ava_Berger_.