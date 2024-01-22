Man stopped for moving violation in Quincy; officers find $70,000, ‘large’ amount of stolen jewelry inside vehicle, police say

Quincy police said the incident unfolded just after 11 a.m. Saturday, when a city officer saw a Land Rover Defender pull out of a Holiday Inn Express and make an illegal left turn headed the wrong way onto Stratton Way.

An Irish national believed to be part of an “Irish Traveler” fraud ring targeting Massachusetts residents was stopped Saturday for a moving violation in Quincy, where police towed his vehicle and recovered over $70,000 and a large amount of what’s believed to be stolen jewelry from the SUV, officials said.

The officer stopped the Land Rover on West Squantum Street, police said in a statement.

The driver had no license and was cited for that as well as an alleged “One Way/Restricted Way” violation, police said. He received a summons to appear in Quincy District Court for the alleged driving infractions, police said. The statement didn’t name the man. It wasn’t clear when he’ll appear in court.

Police took an inventory of the Land Rover before towing it and recovered over $70,000 in US and foreign currency, as well as a “large quantity of what is believed to be stolen jewelry” including four graduation class rings spanning the 1960s through the 1990s.

The statement said the driver of the Land Rover “is believed to be part of [an] ongoing Irish Traveler construction frauds/scams [operation] more recently encountered by police in Massachusetts. Law enforcement in Massachusetts has recently issued several advisories about suspected ‘Irish Traveler’ schemes and encourage victims to report this crime so that it can be investigated,” officials said.

Here’s how it works: the scam normally begins with an unsolicited visit to a home by a purported construction contractor, who informs the resident they have “leftover materials,” police said. That’s apparently enough for some locals to welcome in the scammer, who then “keeps finding more items to repair on your property,” police said.

Police said the brazen schemes are “on the rise” in Massachusetts.

“It is important for victims of these type[s] of sophisticated scams to report these crimes as it allows our detectives to investigate and coordinate with other law enforcement agencies in the area since these crimes are a regional issue,” said Quincy police Chief Mark Kennedy in the statement.

This breaking news story will be updated when more information is released.









Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.