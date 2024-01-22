Tractor-trailer damaged after getting stuck under bridge in Canton; second incident this month

The tractor-trailer got wedged underneath the low-clearance rail bridge around 7:30 a.m. Monday and sustained heavy damage, according to police. A similar type of bridge mishap often occurs on Storrow Drive in Boston when large trucks become wedged under bridges.

The Bolivar Street Bridge in Canton is “still standing” Monday morning after another tractor-trailer got stuck under the structure, police said.

The truck got stuck underneath the Bolivar Street Bridge in Canton on Monday.

“…….. yup…..The Bolivar St. Bridge is still standing…,” Canton police wrote on Facebook. Bolivar Street was reopened around 10:30 a.m. Monday.

Two trucks have now been damaged trying to go under the the 12-foot bridge in January, the first on Jan. 10. Bolivar Street was closed during the first incident when a tractor-trailer was stuck under the bridge at night, police said.

“The Bolivar Street Bridge strikes again,” police wrote Jan. 10. on Facebook.

In previous statements, police have coined the terms #Bolivar’d” and “#TheSignsArentLying.”

In July 2021, police wrote in a statement, “Truck Drivers - the LOW BRIDGE signs are telling the truth.”

“It is posted for the trucks not to go up there” said Sergeant Joseph Silvasy of the Canton Police Department.

He said there are a total of seven warning signs on either side of the bridge, and the truck was over 13-feet.

