Trump confuses Pelosi and Haley, again, and presidential rivals pounce

The ad, posted Sunday to Biden’s campaign account on X, formerly Twitter, shows Trump at a recent rally falsely stating that Haley, his former UN ambassador who also served as South Carolina governor, was “in charge of security” during the Jan. 6, 2021, riots at the US capitol. Pelosi was the House’s point person on security at the time.

A new campaign ad from President Joe Biden is taking a swipe at his predecessor, Donald Trump, for repeatedly confusing Republican primary rival Nikki Haley with former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, while Haley is also using the mix-up to illustrate why she believes neither man should be reelected.

“You know, Nikki Haley, Nikki Haley, Nikki Haley ... " Trump says in the ad before stating that “we offered her 10,000 people [for security]. They don’t want to talk about that.”

The camera then cuts back to Haley who tells supporters, “I wasn’t in office then. They’re saying he got confused.”

Trump made the comments at a campaign stop in New Hampshire on Friday.

The Biden ad also notes that Trump previously said he ran against and defeated former President Barack Obama, though the two never squared off in an election.

“Don’t put our country at risk like this,” Haley says in the ad, before the voice of Biden intones that he approves “this message” over a smiling photo of him in his signature aviator shades.

The Biden campaign included a zinger in the caption above the ad, which said, “I don’t agree with Nikki Haley on everything, but we agree on this much: She is not Nancy Pelosi.”

Haley also addressed Trump’s gaffe during a weekend appearance on CBS’s Face The Nation and said it was not his first blatant verbal miscue. She linked the mistakes to the advanced age of Trump, 77, who himself has repeatedly questioned the mental fitness of Biden, 81, to serve as commander in chief.

A Trump spokesperson said in late 2023 that Trump hadn’t directly criticized Biden’s age, but was instead calling attention to Biden’s mental condition.

Trump has “claimed that Joe Biden was going to get us into World War II,” Haley told the CBS program Sunday. “I’m assuming he meant World War III. He said that he ran against President Obama. He never ran against President Obama. He says that I’m the one that kept security from the capitol on Jan. 6. I was nowhere near the capitol on Jan. 6.”

Haley, 52, said such fogginess is to be expected with advanced age.

“If you have someone that’s 80 in office, their mental stability is going to continue to decline,” Haley said. “That’s just human nature. We know that.”

Haley is currently polling a distant second behind Trump for this year’s GOP presidential nomination and hoping for a victory in the New Hampshire primary to boost her campaign.

She also took the opportunity on Face The Nation to remind voters that Biden’s fairly long in the tooth as well.

“He’s very different than he was two years ago,” Haley said. “Are we really going to go into a situation where we have wars around the world, and we’re trying to prevent war, and we’re going to have someone who we can or can’t be sure that they’re going to get confused? It’s a real issue. That’s not being disrespectful. It’s just a fact.”

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.