Trump will remain on Mass. ballot after state panel rejects objections

Legal challenges to his name appearing on the ballot argued that Trump is ineligible to serve in the White House under the Constitution’s 14th Amendment because of his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol when he “engaged in rebellion and insurrection against the Constitution of the United States.”

The decision clears the way for Trump to appear in the Massachusetts primary, which is slated for March 5.

Citing a lack of jurisdiction, the Massachusetts Ballot Law Commission on Monday rejected calls to remove former president Donald Trump’s name from the state’s Republican presidential primary ballot.

The Massachusetts challenges followed dozens of similar ones in other states, including in Maine, where the secretary of state last month barred Trump from the state’s Republican primary. In Colorado, the state Supreme Court also ruled Trump was ineligible for the White House under a rarely used clause in Section 3 of the 14th Amendment.

Both those decisions, however, are on hold. Trump appealed the Colorado ruling to the US Supreme Court, and a Maine judge on Wednesday paused acting on an appeal of the secretary’s decision there, to allow time for the Supreme Court to rule in the other case. The Supreme Court justices are hearing arguments on the matter on Feb. 8. Maine’s secretary of state, meanwhile, is appealing a judge’s ruling that put on hold her decision, according to the Associated Press.

In Massachusetts, the three-person state Ballot Law Commission ruled in a 10-page decision Monday that it did not have jurisdiction to bar Trump from the ballot.

“Donald Trump’s name will not be appearing on the presidential primary ballot as a result the submission of nomination papers or a certificate of nomination over which the Commission does have jurisdiction,” read the decision.

