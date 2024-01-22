Uber and allies pump $7 million into potential ride-share ballot question this fall

A labor-backed group that opposes those efforts, and is pushing a ballot question of its own that would allow app drivers to unionize, had not yet filed its 2023 campaign finance reports as of Monday morning.

The donations to industry-backed group, Flexibility and Benefits for Massachusetts Drivers 2024, are likely the opening salvo of an expensive campaign. The committee is pushing five different versions of a ballot question that would enshrine drivers and delivery people as independent contractors, while, in some cases, providing them some benefits.

Uber, Instacart, and other gig economy companies have poured more than $7 million into ballot efforts that could reshape Massachusetts’ ride-share industry amid a slate of questions that could appear before voters in November.

Uber has put nearly $2.5 million toward the effort, while Instacart and DoorDash have contributed $1.8 million and roughly $1.7 million, respectively. Lyft gave the largest single donation the committee disclosed taking in a new report: a $1 million contribution shortly after the group launched in August.

The same companies put tens of millions of dollars behind a similar, but failed, initiative that appeared to be headed for the 2022 ballot before the Supreme Judicial Court ruled it was unconstitutional. That committee raised nearly $44 million, including taking the two largest political donations in state history — a $13.3 million donation from Instacart and a $13 million contribution from Lyft.

That committee ended up refunding much of it, collectively giving back more than $24 million following the court decision.

The question of how thousands of gig-economy workers should be classified has been debated in Massachusetts for several years, and carries major implications not just for the rights and benefits they are entitled to in the state but for some of the country’s most well-known gig economy companies.

This time the courts could again provide some clarity on the issue before voters get to weigh in. A trial is slated to begin in May in a lawsuit filed by then-attorney general, and now-governor, Maura Healey against Uber and Lyft in 2020.

Rideshare drivers rallied on Beacon Hill in July in support of union-backed measures that would allow them to unionize. Both industry and labor groups are gearing up for a fight this fall on ballot measures that could determine the employment status of gig-economy workers in Massachusetts. Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff

The ride-share-related petitions were among 10 the secretary of state’s office said this month had gathered the 74,000-plus signatures necessary to officially move to the Legislature, which now has until the end of April to either pass or propose a substitute for each proposed ballot question.

The vast majority of the money the ride-share industry-backed committee spent — roughly $5.6 million — went toward a lone signature-gathering firm in West Springfield. Another $677,000 went toward consultants, including Dewey Square Group, a public affairs firm with deep roots in Democratic politics

Other petitions aiming for November’s ballot include a high-profile bid to eliminate the MCAS exam as a high school graduation requirement, which the Massachusetts Teachers Association reported putting $1.1 million behind in staff time to organize, collect signatures, and other duties. The union has long argued the requirement is unfair, overly stressful for students, and puts too much focus on a narrow set of topics.

The Cambridge-based advocacy group One Fair Wage reported making $673,883 in so-called in-kind contributions, mostly for collecting signatures, in backing another proposal that would apply the state’s minimum wage of $15 to tens of thousands of tipped service workers.

Reports covering 2023 donations for ballot campaigns are due Monday. As of Monday morning, several other committees had yet to file, including one led by the Service Employees International Union Local 32BJ that is pushing a ballot question that would allow ride-hailing drivers to unionize in Massachusetts.

Another group is behind a proposal that would give state Auditor Diana DiZoglio the power to audit the Legislature; DiZoglio has already disclosed in her own campaign reports that she has given the effort $105,000.

A separate committee, known as Massachusetts for Mental Health Options, is pushing a petition to legalize the possession and supervised use of natural psychedelics, including psilocybin mushrooms. Modeled after similar measures in Oregon and Colorado, the proposed measure calls for the creation of a state commission to license “psychedelic therapy centers.”

Matt Stout can be reached at matt.stout@globe.com. Follow him @mattpstout.