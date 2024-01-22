Child rescued from ‘deplorable’ home conditions, three arrested in Hooksett, N.H.

“There was no food or water present and there was urine and feces throughout the house,” police said . “The dogs themselves were covered in feces and were showing signs of various health issues.”

Fifteen dogs were also rescued from the Merrimack Street home on Jan. 16, police said.

Police arrested three members of a Hooksett, N.H., family last week after a child was rescued from a home in “deplorable” condition, officials said.

Seven puppies were being kept in one crate, four older puppies were in another, and four adult dogs were loose in the home, police said.

The dogs were taken to the Pope Memorial SPCA to receive care, police said.

“Puppies and dogs are improving each day, thanks to everyone for their concern,” the shelter posted on Facebook. “It will take a little bit for them to get well, and take a little longer for a couple of the adults.”

The New Hampshire Division for Child, Youth, and Families was called to the home because a juvenile was living there. Officials provided no other information about the child.

Billy Towne, 48, and Jennifer Liles, 45, were charged with one count of endangering the welfare of a child and 15 counts of animal cruelty. They were each released on $2,500 bail, police said.

Patrick Liles, 24, was charged with 15 counts of animal cruelty and was released on $1,000 cash bail, according to police.

The three family members will appear at the 6th Circuit Court in Hooksett on Feb. 24.





