R.I. officials still assessing Washington Bridge to determine if repair is possible, or if full rebuild is necessary

“It could be a repair of the existing structure, although extensive. It could be a reconstruction of various components of the bridge structure. Or it could be a complete rebuild of the entire bridge,” Rhode Island Department of Transportation Director Peter Alviti told reporters at RIDOT headquarters on Monday afternoon.

PROVIDENCE — More than one month after officials closed the westbound lanes of the Washington Bridge citing potentially catastrophic structural deficiencies, officials on Monday said they are still assessing the bridge to determine if repair is possible, or if it needs to be fully rebuilt.

Alviti said an extensive evaluation of the bridge that carries Interstate 195 westbound between Providence and East Providence is still in progress, and the state needs to “get all the facts” from engineers and consultants before it will be able to determine a final course of action or timeline.

“We’re in that evaluation process,” Alviti said. “We have engineers and scientists working on what those scenarios may be, and simultaneously working on solutions that will provide a rebuild and reinstitution of traffic flow through there as thoroughly as possible.”

Meanwhile, Alviti said current construction on the bridge will continue.

“The ramp to East Providence that they’re constructing and all of the other components that they’re currently working on, we’re keeping them working on those because regardless of what happens with the work we need to do on the rest of the structure, those features that they’re putting in place now will be useful and useable.”

Alviti added that bridge engineers are currently looking at other bridges in Rhode Island “to make sure that none of them contain the kind of critical elements that this particular bridge did.”

Governor Dan McKee and Alviti called for the meeting earlier Monday afternoon.

This story will be updated.

