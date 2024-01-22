A wave of unseasonably mild air ushers in rain this week. But first a bit of snow.

The chart above shows the coldest stretches of days when the average temperature was under 20 degrees. Notice the absence of such stretches this century.

While you may have thought these two days were not fun, they don’t even end up in the top 100 pairs of cold days on record. Notice in the past -- as recently as 2018 -- we had a week of such frigid cold.

The average temperature this weekend was just under 20 degrees, with Saturday being the coldest morning so far this winter in Boston when it reached 14 degrees. Sunday was slightly less cold at 15 degrees.

A Pacific jet stream is going to take over much of the rest of the week. This will relegate the arctic air back up into the Arctic and means we will experience a warming trend. Temperatures will be above average for the rest of the month.

When the polar jet retreats into Canada, the arctic air can’t move into the US. A strong Pacific jet brings milder air across much of the country. Tropical Tidbits

There is precipitation in the forecast this week. As the warmer air starts to move northward, there will be some spotty light snow or rain Tuesday night and Wednesday. This will not be a big system and the amount of precipitation is quite light. Nevertheless, there is likely to be some slippery spots early Wednesday.

The predictive radar loop below has some light snow moving across the region Tuesday night into early Wednesday. Right now it looks like a coating to maybe an inch, but the timing is such that the morning commute is likely to be a bit slow Wednesday.

Some light snow, with a mix of rain farther south is likely overnight Tuesday into early Wednesday. The loop runs from 7 p.m. Tuesday until 11 a.m. Wednesday. WeatherBELL

Beyond that, it will be warm enough that any precipitation that falls the rest of the week will be in the form of rain. I do think we have a couple of rounds of rain Thursday and again on Friday in the morning. This will not be the heavy type of rain we saw earlier in the month or back in December but it will be enough in combination with the warm temperatures to melt most of the snow and return the area to bare ground.

Total expected precipitation from all the events this week is forecast to amount to about an inch, including the melted snow. WeatherBELL

This milder pattern shows no signs of buckling as we head into February, with the average temperatures being warmer than you would expect for the time of year. This doesn’t mean we can’t have a few cold days mixed in, it’s just that the average of all the days from the end of January into early February are likely to be above the seasonal norms.

According to NOAA, the outlook for warmer-than-average conditions are most likely to begin next month. NOAA



