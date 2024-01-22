Who can vote in which New Hampshire primary?

“She’s made an unholy alliance with the RINOs, the Never Trumpers, Americans for No Prosperity , globalists, the radical-left communists,” he said, “and they want to get liberals and Biden supporters.”

Beyond his belittling “birdbrain” nickname for her, Trump employed rhetorical jabs to make the case during his rally at the SNHU Arena that Haley cannot be trusted to uphold Republican ideals.

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Former president Donald Trump hurled a dizzying barrage of insults Saturday night at former United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley, who is now his last viable opponent in the GOP presidential race.

Advertisement

Along with his anti-Haley message, Trump falsely claimed New Hampshire allows “independents and Democrats” to vote in the GOP primary. (He said he’d win “by very big numbers” anyway, drawing a roar of applause.)

The reality is only registered Republicans and undeclared voters (a.k.a. independents) can participate in New Hampshire’s GOP primary. Those who are registered Democrats cannot cast a Republican ballot.

Get N.H. Morning Report A weekday newsletter delivering the N.H. news you need to know right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

To be sure, a coordinated effort last fall urged Democrats to switch parties so they could vote in the GOP primary, but fewer than 4,000 Democrats did so ahead of the Oct. 6 deadline. Those individuals represent less than 0.7 percent of the registered voters currently eligible to participate in the GOP primary.

As of Friday, New Hampshire had about 268,000 registered Republicans, 261,000 registered Democrats, and 344,000 undeclared voters, according to Secretary of State David M. Scanlan. He predicted 322,000 voters will turn out for the GOP primary, while 88,000 will vote in the Democratic primary.

Undeclared voters in New Hampshire have long been allowed to participate in either party’s presidential primary. That’s one reason why they comprise a plurality of the electorate, and why the state has such a reputation for independence.

Advertisement

Research has shown undeclared voters often lean toward one party or the other, and Trump’s defenders contend he used “Democrats” in reference to undeclared voters who tend to vote in line with the Democratic Party.

Trump claimed “they want to turn the liberal voters into Republicans for about two minutes,” and he called on New Hampshire “to get rid of the system.”

But efforts by some GOP voters seeking to exclude undeclared voters from the GOP primary in 2024 were unsuccessful.

Here’s what to know about Tuesday’s election:

Republicans can vote in the Republican primary. Democrats can vote in the Democratic primary. Undeclared voters can vote in either party’s primary.

To check your voter registration, use the state’s Voter Information Lookup tool

Voters who are not already registered can register on Tuesday at their local polling place. (They’ll be asked for certain records related to their identity and qualifications.)

Some polling locations close at 7 p.m., but others stay open until 8 p.m., so be sure to check with your local election officials if you expect to cut it close.

Steven Porter can be reached at steven.porter@globe.com. Follow him @reporterporter.