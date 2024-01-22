Wilbury’s ‘Hir’ is a disarmingly audacious reflection of a rapidly changing America

Taylor Mac, renowned for writing and performing in works that the mainstream finds uncomfortable, harvested the overripe and moldered produce that had fallen from the tree when creating “Hir” — an off-Broadway hit that was placed on the “Top-Ten Theater of 2015″ lists of The New York Times, New York Magazine, and Time Out NY. And so this disarmingly audacious play, currently being staged by the daring Wilbury Theatre Group, is as pungent as it is powerful, and well worth the visit.

PROVIDENCE — Playwrights have long plucked the marred, low-hanging fruit from the ancestral tree for their subject matter, resulting in some of the most intriguing and impactful dysfunctional family comedies, dramas, and tragedies ever written. Think Sophocles’ “Antigone,” Shakespeare’s “King Lear,” Tracy Letts’ “August: Osage County,” and Branden Jacobs-Jenkins’ “Appropriate.”

Advertisement

“Hir” takes on the traditional structure of a four-character, two-act, single-set domestic drama with a standard issue storyline revolving around a prodigal son returning home. But, here, the son is all kinds of damaged and the home, built over a landfill, is figuratively and literally broken. An admirer of the works of Sam Shepard, Mac similarly infuses this play with metaphor aplenty, boldly expresses the unsaid, and intermingles realism and dark absurdity, particularly when turning Shepard’s heteronormative, gender-binary assumptions on their head.

Get Food & Dining in Rhode Island Sign up for news and updates about the best recipes to try, restaurants and bars to check out, and things to do on weekends in Rhode Island. Enter Email Sign Up

Oh, and there’s an abundance of projectile vomiting — the international symbol for vulnerability.

“Hir” depicts a once conventional, middle-class family in a state of transition as its members attempt to build a new world out of the misfit pieces and parts of the old. Leading the way is Paige Connor (Jennifer Mischley), a wife and mother liberated from an abusive, oppressive marriage when her husband Arnold (Jim O’Brien) has a stroke that has rendered him a shell of the angry, violent man he once was. This has created an opportunity for Paige to abandon servility in the form of cooking and cleaning, and seek revenge on her husband by keeping him in a diaper, pink dress and clown makeup, giving him mind-numbing estrogen milkshakes, and leaving him to sleep in a box. Scenic designer Monica Shinn has created clutter that goes beyond Paige’s vengeful efforts to force her husband to live in squalor; it defines a house that has unceremoniously surrendered to all forms of mistreatment at the hands of the troubled souls who occupy it.

Advertisement

Paige 2.0 also embraces progressive, anarchist ideals that undermine the patriarchy, lay waste to toxic hegemonic masculinity, and do away with the notion of gender polarity. Much of the play’s absurdity and humor come courtesy of Paige’s lack of understanding of these ideals. The more she attempts to explain them, the more those explanations resemble the empty, senseless babble emanating from her near-comatose husband.

Max (Will Malloy) is Paige’s transgender teen, who is still living at home and still in the process of finding hirself (Max prefers the gender pronoun “hir,” which is neither masculine nor feminine). Isaac (Zach Gibb) is Max’s PTSD-addled older brother who has just come home with a dishonorable discharge after serving three years in the Marine Corps’ mortuary corps.

It’s Isaac, the prodigal son, who does the vomiting — a sudden, violent, and visceral reaction to all the change he has returned to.

Director Brien Lang does a masterful job balancing the play’s humor with its dramatic tension, which is most evident when Paige demands that Max explain hir “sexual ambiguity” to Issac, and Issac explain the embarrassing nature of his dishonorable discharge to Max. It’s also in moments like these — when the playwright’s problematic characters reveal what lies beneath the surface — that some of the production’s best acting comes through.

Advertisement

O’Brien’s performance is remarkable as Arnold’s heavy infusion of stupefying drugs wears off and remnants of his still menacing presence work their way through the fog. The same can be said for Mischley’s Paige, whose base cruelty is revealed as the sheer fabric of her otherwise casually playful demeanor wears increasingly thin and she becomes just as dictatorial as her husband was. Malloy, who is making his Wilbury debut, does great work when Max’s testosterone treatment overrides hir insecurities and turns Max into the short-tempered, aggressive ne’er-do-well hir father once was. And Gibb is at his best when his deep-rooted resentment for his father turns into empathy.

In 2015, when this play was first produced, its classification as a dysfunctional family comedy was warranted. But with all that’s transpired in this country in the years since, particularly in terms of transgender politics, what was absurdity then is reality now. And so “Hir” comes across as so much more tragic. It’s funny, but less so, and as pungent and powerful as ever. All this makes the vomiting so much more relatable.

HIR

Advertisement

Play by Taylor Mac. Directed by Brien Lang. At The Wilbury Theatre Group, WaterFire Arts Center, 475 Valley St., Providence. Through Feb. 4. Tickets are $5-$55. 401-400-7100, thewilburygroup.org.

Bob Abelman is an award-winning theater critic who formerly wrote for the Austin Chronicle. Connect with him on Facebook.