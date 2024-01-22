Woman bitten on face in Milford attack, Worcester woman charged with assault, police say

A woman suffered serious injuries when she was bitten on the face during an attack by three people in Milford early Sunday morning, and a Worcester woman was later arrested in connection with the attack, officials said.
The injured woman arrived at the lobby of the Milford Police Department around 3:17 a.m. after she was attacked in her home by two male assailants and one woman, according to a statement released by the Milford Police Department.
“Milford Fire Department and Community Ambulance were immediately dispatched to treat the female victim,” the statement said.
Valdirene Da Cruz Santos allegedly bit the area around the victim’s upper-lip during the attack, resulting in a deep wound, police said.
Santos was arrested early Sunday morning and charged with mayhem, assault and battery causing serious bodily injury, and breaking and entering a building in the nighttime to commit a felony, according to the statement. The two male alleged attackers will also be charged, the statement said.
Arraignment information for Santos was not immediately available Monday night, and it was unclear whether she had hired an attorney.
