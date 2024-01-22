Woman bitten on face in Milford attack, Worcester woman charged with assault, police say

A woman suffered serious injuries when she was bitten on the face during an attack by three people in Milford early Sunday morning, and a Worcester woman was later arrested in connection with the attack, officials said.

The injured woman arrived at the lobby of the Milford Police Department around 3:17 a.m. after she was attacked in her home by two male assailants and one woman, according to a statement released by the Milford Police Department.

“Milford Fire Department and Community Ambulance were immediately dispatched to treat the female victim,” the statement said.