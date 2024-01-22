Woman fatally shot in Springfield, police say

Police discovered “a female gunshot victim” inside a vehicle and began rendering medical aid, Walsh said.

Officers were called around 9 a.m. to Stevenson Street for an “immediate assist,” said Springfield police spokesperson Ryan Walsh via X, formerly Twitter.

Homicide detectives are investigating after a woman was found shot in a car in Springfield on Sunday morning and later died of her injuries, police said.

“The victim was transported to Baystate [Hospital] where she succumbed to her injuries,” Walsh wrote. “The SPD Homicide Unit in conjunction with the @HampdenDA are investigating.”

Neither Walsh nor a spokesperson for Hampden District Attorney Anthony D. Gulluni’s office immediately responded to requests for further comment Monday afternoon.

This breaking news story will be updated when more information is released.

