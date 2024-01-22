fb-pixelYour voting rights as a New Hampshire college student, explained. - The Boston Globe Skip to main content

Your voting rights as a New Hampshire college student, explained.

By Olivia Yarvis Globe Staff,Updated January 22, 2024, 1 hour ago
Republicans across the country have passed laws that suppress the college student vote. These are your voting rights as a college student in New Hampshire. (Olivia Yarvis/Globe Staff)

Plain and simple, if you go to school in New Hampshire, you have the right to cast your ballot there.

However, in recent years, Republicans across the country have attempted to, and in some cases, successfully passed laws that suppress the college student vote. This includes the Granite State, where more than 70 percent of college students come from out of state.

Watch the video above for a breakdown of everything you need to know to successfully cast your ballot come primary day.

