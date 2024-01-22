Haley hopes to pull off a McCain-like upset in N.H. Here, by the numbers, is why it’s not happening.

“What happened in Peterborough is really a metaphor for what happened in this campaign,” McCain reportedly told the crowd, according to reports at the time.

The first time he held an event there, only a few people showed up, and the campaign had offered free ice cream.

In the final weekend before the 2000 New Hampshire primary, then-Senator John McCain traveled to Peterborough, a picturesque hamlet in the southwestern part of the state. He was emotional as he looked at the packed hundreds of people inside of the town hall.

McCain went on to pull off an 18-point win over Bush; he reset the nomination contest. At least for a few weeks.

Nearly 24 years later, former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley was standing in a different historic Peterborough building the weekend before the primary. But instead of a “McCain moment,” it might end up more of a metaphor for what didn’t happen in this campaign.

Haley held her event down the road inside a smaller room in front of roughly 100 people, and polls showed her inability to close Donald Trump’s double-digit lead in the final week.

But, particularly for two reasons we can see in polling, the fundamentals don’t appear the same as the last 48 hours of the New Hampshire campaign tick by. (That said, there is one wild card that doesn’t add up and could be in her favor. More on that below.)

Most political analysts look back at that 2000 contest and point out McCain’s win was fueled by the state’s independent voters (technically called undeclared voters). They makeup 40 percent of the state’s registered voters and can choose which primary ballot they want on Election Day.

In 2024, these undeclared voters may have even more of a say in the Republican primary than they did in 2000. That’s because the 2000 primary day also had a competitive Democratic primary between then vice president Al Gore and former New Jersey senator Bill Bradley.

But here is the important part: McCain had 61 percent of the undeclared vote and 19 percent to Bush, according to exit polling. Haley, meanwhile, is only leading this group 49 to 41 percent, according to the daily tracking poll by the Boston Globe/Suffolk University/NBC 10.

While Haley doesn’t need to win the state by 18 percent, Trump being remotely in the same ballpark among independents makes it hard for Haley to get anywhere near winning.

That is especially the case when you consider the second metric. Often lost in the discussion of the 2000 New Hampshire primary discussion is that McCain actually held his own among conservatives. In the same exit poll, McCain had 37 percent support among conservatives, while Bush had 36.

This, of course, is the group where Trump wallops Haley. In Sunday’s Globe tracking poll, Trump leads among self-identified conservatives 72 percent of 16 percent.

It is highly unlikely that Haley could close that gap.

That said, there is one wild card that is hard to figure out: turnout. Despite the primary week being low energy overall, the New Hampshire Secretary of State is predicting there could be a record turnout.

Traditionally, there is higher turnout when voters are motivated to send a message against the status quo, in which case that could be against Trump.

Given that the contest in New Hampshire is largely a binary one between Trump and Haley, Haley could be the biggest beneficiary of a higher turnout.

Then again, she isn’t turning out people in big numbers to her own events in the final weekend.

