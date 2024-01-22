US, British militaries launch new round of joint strikes against multiple Houthi sites in Yemen

In a joint statement, the six allied nations said the strikes specifically targeted a Houthi underground storage site and locations associated with the Houthis’ missile and air surveillance capabilities. They added, “Our aim remains to de-escalate tensions and restore stability in the Red Sea, but let us reiterate our warning to Houthi leadership: we will not hesitate to defend lives and the free flow of commerce in one of the world’s most critical waterways in the face of continued threats.”

According to officials, the two militaries used warship- and submarine-launched Tomahawk missiles and fighter jets to take out Houthi missile storage sites and launchers. The officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss a military operation, said Australia, Bahrain, Canada, and the Netherlands contributed to the mission, including with intelligence and surveillance.

WASHINGTON — US and British militaries bombed eight locations used by the Iranian-backed Houthis in Yemen on Monday night, the second time the two allies have conducted coordinated retaliatory strikes on an array of the rebels’ missile-launching capabilities.

The joint operation comes about 10 days after US and British warships and fighter jets struck more than 60 targets in 28 locations. That was the first US military response to what has been a persistent campaign of Houthi drone and missile attacks on commercial ships since the start of the Israel-Hamas war in October.

The Houthis’ media office said in an online statement that raids targeted Yemen’s capital, Sana. Jamal Hassan, a resident from south Sana, said two strikes landed near his home, setting off car alarms in the street.

The attacks came as the Israeli government faced criticism on several fronts.

Dozens of family members of hostages held by Hamas stormed a committee meeting in Israel’s Parliament, demanding a deal to win their loved ones’ release.

The protesters held signs and yelled, “You won’t sit here while they are dying there!”

“These are our children!” they shouted. Some had to be physically restrained, and at least one person was escorted out.

“Shame on you!” one of the protesters yelled.

The protest reflected the growing frustration of hostage families who have become increasingly concerned about the fate of their family members as the war, well into its fourth month, continues.

Over the past week, several current and former Israeli security officials have suggested that making a deal with Hamas would be the only way to bring the hostages back to Israel safely. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, however, has continued to speak of both eliminating Hamas in Gaza and returning the hostages.

Gilad Korngold, 62, whose son Tal Shoham is one of the hostages, was seen on video being restrained by an usher in the conference room. In an interview later in the day, Korngold said time was running out to bring his son home alive.

“The danger is increasing every day that passes,” Korngold said. “Israel and the relevant countries in the region need to sit at the table — without eating or sleeping — and make this terrible situation end.”

In Brussels, European foreign ministers joined growing international calls for Israel to negotiate on the creation of a Palestinian state after the war.

The meeting at EU headquarters underscored the disconnect between Israel and the bloc over the war; the EU’s top diplomat, Josep Borrell, said the member nations had made it clear to Israeli officials that the path to lasting peace involved the establishment of a Palestinian state.

“Which are the other solutions they have in mind?” Borrell said before the meeting. “To make all the Palestinians leave? To kill them?”

The developments showed the increasing pressure on Netanyahu, who has dug in on both fronts. He has insisted to the Israeli public that pursuing the devastating offensive in Gaza is the only way to bring the hostages home. At the same time, he has rejected the United States’ vision for a postwar resolution, saying he will never allow a Palestinian state.

In southern Gaza, Israeli strikes and shelling intensified in and around the city of Khan Younis, sending Palestinian families fleeing south in pickup trucks and donkey carts loaded with possessions.

In the city, which has been a battle zone for weeks, people dug graves for the dead inside the yard of Al-Nasser Hospital as staff struggled to deal with dozens of newly killed and wounded, including children. Health care workers said strikes hit at least four schools sheltering displaced people on the city’s western edges, including two inside a coastal strip that Israel had declared a safe zone for people fleeing.

Gaza’s internet and phone networks collapsed again Monday for the 10th time during the war. The repeated blackouts severely hamper distribution of aid that’s essential for the survival of the territory’s population of 2.3 million, UN officials said. The loss of service also prevents Palestinians from communicating with each other and the outside world.

Material from The New York Times was used in this report.