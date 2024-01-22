It’s a jungle (of note cards) out there: Steering clear of plagiarism

Re “What counts as plagiarism?” (Opinion, Jan. 15): The recent controversy about plagiarism reminded me of my most challenging English graduate course, “Bibliography and Methods.” We had to select a topic in Shakespeare that was so circumscribed that our research could include every available source (in English) on the subject. My first challenge was to establish what was generally accepted knowledge about the subject so that I wouldn’t end up footnoting every sentence. Just to determine this fundamental amount of knowledge was a significant task. Amid the blizzard of note cards I generated, I had to evolve my own ideas so that the entire paper wasn’t a recitation of other sources and also ensure that my ideas hadn’t already been published by another scholar.

There are multiple ways to cite sources, but if I had erred even slightly in my research, a misattributed citation could easily have shown up. I needed extra time to complete my research but eventually handed in a paper my professor recommended for publishing. I learned how incredibly rigorous academic research is and how relatively easy it might be in researching and writing a lengthy and complex academic paper to mistakenly cite or not cite a source.