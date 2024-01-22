Sharing his Alzheimer’s diagnosis and getting much in return

Writer’s experience helps us understand how to be present for others
Thank you for publishing Steve Wessler’s Jan. 16 op-ed about sharing his Alzheimer’s diagnosis (“I have Alzheimer’s disease. This is what I need from you.”) — heart-wrenching yet so informative. Until we experience something firsthand, we have no idea how to respond. How many times have we looked back and shuddered at how we reacted to friends’ health issues.
What I would like to say to him is this: You are not only a teacher at the College of the Atlantic but a teacher to us all. Thank you for sharing your experience, at your most difficult time, to help us understand how to be present for our family and friends. This was such a brave piece to write.
Laurie LeBlanc
Groveland
One recognizes how avoidance can be isolating
Thank you to Steve Wessler for his opinion piece about his Alzheimer’s diagnosis. I don’t think I’ve ever read such an eloquent, informative, generous piece about this or any condition. It is so helpful to know not to risk isolating an acquaintance in favor of avoiding a possibly uncomfortable topic. It’s also hopeful to read that the college where he teaches values him as a whole person and is taking such a fully supportive approach to the situation. Wessler’s students and community are fortunate.
Sara McGlinchey
Lexington
Breaking the silence is still a personal choice
Steve Wessler is obviously right that people with Alzheimer’s disease need respect from everyone as well as accommodations from their employers. But as a potential Alzheimer’s patient (aren’t we all?), I take issue with “Only by breaking the silence can we end the damaging stigma around this disease.” Whether to divulge one’s medical diagnosis is a personal choice. No one should feel obligated to do so. And If I ever get Alzheimer’s, what I will need is for people to respect my privacy by refraining from asking personal questions about my symptoms. To each their own.
Felicia Nimue Ackerman
Providence