Sharing his Alzheimer’s diagnosis and getting much in return

Writer’s experience helps us understand how to be present for others

Thank you for publishing Steve Wessler’s Jan. 16 op-ed about sharing his Alzheimer’s diagnosis (“I have Alzheimer’s disease. This is what I need from you.”) — heart-wrenching yet so informative. Until we experience something firsthand, we have no idea how to respond. How many times have we looked back and shuddered at how we reacted to friends’ health issues.

What I would like to say to him is this: You are not only a teacher at the College of the Atlantic but a teacher to us all. Thank you for sharing your experience, at your most difficult time, to help us understand how to be present for our family and friends. This was such a brave piece to write.