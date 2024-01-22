Well, we sure got a window into how Harvard operates

Shirley Leung does a pretty thorough job of laying out the issues underlying the many shortcomings of Harvard and its chief governing body, the Harvard Corporation, in the wake of president Claudine Gay’s departure (“Big story, big decisions: Gay’s successor is the least of Harvard’s worries,” Business, Jan. 11). She starts by saying that “Harvard is a mess,” quotes Globe opinion writer Carine Hajjar on the possible failure of individuals “to raise questions about Gay’s academic record” for fear of “being labeled a racist,” questions the insular nature of the Harvard Corporation that led to Gay’s hiring, and concludes that Harvard should be taking a leadership role in renewing Americans’ confidence in higher education, which a Gallup poll found has dropped to 36 percent from 48 percent in 2018.

Leung’s analysis indicates that Harvard does have a lot to worry about, all of its own doing. So why does she caution the university not to blame its dilemma on “a perfect storm of unfortunate events, fueled by a conservative mob,” and warn school leaders that “they can’t expect the right-wing spotlight on Harvard to fade away now that it has orchestrated the ousting of the first university leader of color”? Is this to imply that without the scrutiny of a few right-wingers, Harvard could have just maintained its status quo?