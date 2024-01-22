As my dog grows old, so do I

When our daughter was young, she named him after Basil Fawlty, John Cleese’s character in “Fawlty Towers.” We laughed at those old television shows, and our daughter could recite many passages. Our middle dog is named Sybil, for Basil Fawlty’s wife. She is four years younger, small and black, and she and Basil curl up together like half-moons. Every morning she too watches Basil come down the stairs. When he has three steps to go, Sybil walks back up the stairs and nudges Basil’s snout. Well done, she seems to say. I am here too.

Our dog takes one step at a time every morning coming down the stairs of this old farmhouse. He has cataracts and cannot see well. Our other two dogs barrel in front of him, but Basil takes each step slowly, checks his landings with his front paws. My husband or I stay close in case he slips. If he does, I’m not sure I can catch him — he is a large goldendoodle, 85 pounds at his heaviest — but I would throw my body in front of his if need be. Sometimes he stops and looks up at me. I pat his head. “Three more,” I say. “Two more. One more, Bazzy. Good boy.”

I am growing old with Basil. He is about to turn 15, the oldest dog we’ve ever had. I’m the eldest in the family and have had cataract surgery. Dr. Deepinder Dhaliwal, a superb ophthalmologist, helped me see better. My husband jokes that Basil needs Dr. Doggiwal. Dr. Dhaliwal laughed when I told her that, said she would gladly perform the surgery if she could. She had just gotten her first puppy and was learning how easily we lose our hearts to dogs.

Basil’s hind end is going. His back legs don’t always follow the front; they go sideways. My balance is not as good as it used to be, either. Some days, my hip hurts, or a foot, or a knee, and I come down the stairs one step at a time, holding tight to the railing. Basil used to run up our long driveway at 22 miles per hour following my husband in the all-terrain vehicle. When we played keep-away, Basil turned like a cutting horse, so quick we couldn’t catch him. My usual walk in the woods with all three dogs includes three hills, but now, silently, Basil makes clear he is willing to climb two hills maximum. Some days one is enough and he opts for a ride home with my husband in the back of our pickup truck. At the steepest parts of the hills, Basil huffs and puffs. So do I.

We have had many dogs since we moved to the farm 36 years ago: Bernese mountain dogs, giant schnauzers, golden retrievers, and now two goldendoodles and a schnoodle. Of all the dogs, Basil is the most Zen. If another dog wants a bone or a toy, he gives it to them. If another dog wants to go through a door first, he waits patiently. Basil allows the other dogs to eat before he does. Children can sit on top of him. He reminds me to be more selfless and kind-hearted.

Four years ago this Memorial Day, we thought we’d lost him. He couldn’t walk. We guessed he’d had a stroke. He wouldn’t eat or drink, seemed disoriented. Sometimes I too am disoriented. I walk into a room and am not sure what I’m seeking there. I have odd ailments that appear suddenly. My husband carried Basil down the stairs and, outside, lay on the ground and stroked him. We told Basil everything would be OK. I have seldom seen my husband cry. We called the children, let them say goodbye over the phone.

A friend saved his life. She said when her dog had a stroke, a vet told her that while the stroke might not kill him, dehydration could, so to give him electrolytes. I raced to a convenience store, bought electrolytes, and returned home to feed them to him through a turkey baster. Since then he has been on high blood pressure medicine. I do not take high blood pressure medicine, but I take my fair share of remedies.

We got a puppy, and Basil was young again. Sometimes old dogs respond enthusiastically to new puppies, our vet said. Basil tried to play keep-away again, chased the puppy at the start of our walks as the giant schnauzer had once done to him, directed the puppy to the spot in the stream where every one of our long line of dogs has drunk from a French drain. He taught the puppy what he knew.

Each morning, when Basil descends the stairs, he has, on his face, the closest a dog can have to a smile. It is a new day, and he is happy to take the stairs one at a time. He is with the other dogs. He is with us. He is at the place he has always called home. Every morning he sings to us and wags his long golden tail.

If that’s not a lesson on aging, I don’t know what is.

Daryln Brewer Hoffstot is the author of “A Farm Life: Observations of Fields and Forests.”