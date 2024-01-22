The hope for this year’s Paris Olympics is for a festive gathering amid a turbulent world

The Tokyo Games scheduled for 2020 were postponed a year because of the COVID pandemic and were conducted amid significant restrictions. The Paris edition should begin on time with the opening ceremonies held on the Seine and the competitors and spectators largely unmasked, commencing what Tony Estanguet, the organizing committee president, has called “a fantastic moment of celebration.”

The Summer Olympics that will open in Paris in late July mark what passes for a return to normalcy after a disrupted quadrennium.

With the Olympic year under way, virtually all of the venues are ready, nearly 8 million tickets have been sold, and the qualifying process is well along.

Yet the ongoing wars in Ukraine and Gaza and the rise of dictatorships around the planet have created a turbulent atmosphere surrounding the Games of the XXXIIIrd Olympiad.

“In these difficult times we are living through, people everywhere are exhausted and tired of all the antagonism, the hostility, the hate they are confronted with in every area of their lives,” International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach observed in his New Year’s message.

What the five-ringed community is hoping for is that a festive atmosphere in the City of Light celebrating the centennial of the 1924 Games will help bring together a divided world.

“Deep in our hearts we are all longing for something unifying,” Bach said.

The Paris Olympics will not be without challenges. The city’s extensive transportation system will be under unprecedented stress. Traffic will be tangled. Security — especially for the opening ceremonies, with more than 600,000 expected to line the river banks — presents a complex task at a time when the government deems the threat of terrorism to be “very high.”

“There will be some disruptions,” Estanguet said, “but it will also be a rare, magical moment.”

The IOC’s dilemma continues to be what to do about the Russians, whose team has largely been banned along with that of their Belarussian allies. The committee said that it will allow “individual neutral athletes” who do not support the war to compete.

That exemption is anathema to Russian officials who say that participation would require athletes to disavow their country, which ROC president Stanislav Pozdnyakov called “absolutely unacceptable.”

Their athletes, likely to be a small number, would have to compete without their flag, anthem, or national colors. Even that is abhorrent to the Ukrainians, who want the Russians banned entirely.

“Obviously any neutral flag of Russian athletes is stained in blood,” said Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky.

The main beneficiary of the Russian absence would be the United States, which has topped the medal table ever since the Soviet Union (competing as the Unified Team) made its final appearance in 1992.

Had Russia been banned from the Tokyo Games, where it won 71 medals, the Americans would have collected five more golds and another five bronzes in sports such as gymnastics, swimming, and shooting.

Based on results from last year’s world championships, the US, which collected 113 medals last time, could exceed 130 in Paris. Nearly 80 of them should come from track and field, swimming, and gymnastics, the Americans’ customary medal machines.

China, which has finished second to the US at the last four Games and won 89 medals in Tokyo, once again will be the primary challenger. The Chinese figure to grab fistfuls of medals in diving, gymnastics, shooting, weightlifting, table tennis, and badminton.

But what keeps the US at the head of the podium chase is its exceptional breadth across the competitive spectrum, with medals likely to come from at least two dozen sports ranging from fencing to surfing to breakdancing.

The Yanks are well-positioned in the team sports, already earning both men’s and women’s berths in basketball, soccer, volleyball, water polo, and rugby sevens, and a ticket in women’s field hockey.

There’s no shortage of star-spangled story lines. The men’s and women’s basketball teams will be shooting for a fifth consecutive double. Katie Ledecky will be favored to win both distance golds in swimming and run her individual total to eight at her fourth Games.

On the track, Noah Lyles is looking to become the first US sprinter to sweep the 100 and 200 since Carl Lewis in 1984 and has a chance at a couple of relay golds. Sha’Carri Richardson, kept home from Japan after testing positive for marijuana, could be the first American woman to win the 100 since Gail Devers in 1996.

Simone Biles, who withdrew from all but one gymnastics event in Tokyo because of mental health concerns, could double her career haul of gold medals to eight after claiming four at last year’s world meet. And the women’s soccer team will be seeking redemption after its historically early exit from the World Cup.

The selection trials for the marquee sports will be held in the second half of June, with swimming being staged in Indianapolis inside massive Lucas Oil Stadium, track and field in Eugene, Ore., and gymnastics in Minneapolis where three Olympic champions (Biles, Sunisa Lee, and Gabby Douglas) could be vying for spots.

Local athletes will be in the spotlight, too. Gabby Thomas (Florence, Mass.), who won two sprint medals in Tokyo, could do it again. Eli Dershwitz (Sherborn), the world sabre titlist, will go after the medal that eluded him last time.

Fred Richard (Stoughton), the world bronze medalist, will bid to become the first US male gymnast to make the Olympic all-around podium since 2012. And the women’s eight, with Mary Mazzio-Manson (Wellesley), Regina Salmons (Methuen), and Margaret Hedeman (Concord), should be back on rowing’s medal stand after missing out last time.

Stoughton's Fred Richard took home bronze at this year's world championships. Naomi Baker/Getty

The road to Paris has been a year shorter than it was supposed to be, and so far it has been notable both for its peril and its promise for the Games and for France.

“2024 — a year of determination, choices, recovery, pride,” observed French president Emmanuel Macron, who started the 200-day countdown clock on Monday. “In fact, a year of hope.”

John Powers can be reached at john.powers@globe.com.