With announcement due Tuesday, Adrián Beltré appears ticketed for Hall of Fame

That lines up Adrián Beltré to gain membership in quite an exclusive club when the results of this year’s voting are announced Tuesday night.

Other than designated hitter, no position has fewer.

Third base has been a curiously underrepresented position in the Baseball Hall of Fame, with only 18 players selected whose primary position was the hot corner.

If the exit polling is correct, Beltré will easily join Wade Boggs, George Brett, Chipper Jones, Brooks Robinson, and Mike Schmidt as the only third basemen elected on the first ballot.

Public ballots from qualified members of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America tracked by Ryan Thibodaux had Beltre at 99 percent through Monday afternoon, well over the 75 percent required for induction.

Joe Mauer (83 percent), Todd Helton (82.5 percent), and Billy Wagner (78.4 percent) also were over the mark with just over 50 percent of the ballots accounted for.

But traditionally there has been a 2-3 percent drop once all ballots are counted. Votes were due Dec. 31.

Mauer, who also would be a first-ballot selection, and Helton appear to be in good shape, with Wagner left sweating out the announcement, which will come at 6 p.m. on MLB Network.

Gary Sheffield, who is in his 10th and final season on the ballot, was at 74.7 percent, with Andruw Jones picking up 70.6 percent of the public ballots.

Any players elected by the writers would join longtime manager Jim Leyland in the induction class. He was elected by one of the Hall’s era committees in December. The induction is scheduled for July 21.

A class headlined by Beltré and Mauer would be the first with two first-ballot selections since Roy Halladay and Mariano Rivera in 2019.

Beltré, 44, was an easy box to check for all but a few writers. They apparently weren’t impressed that Beltre had 3,166 hits, 477 home runs, 636 doubles, and five Gold Gloves during a 21-year career that included the 2010 season with the Red Sox.

Beltré spent the final eight years of his career with Texas, posting an .866 OPS and leading the team to four playoff berths.

Mauer, 40, was a six-time All-Star for Minnesota. The St. Paul native played his entire 15-year career with the Twins, winning three batting titles as a catcher and earning three Gold Gloves.

Helton, 50, is on the ballot for the sixth time. He debuted at 16.5 percent and has progressed steadily. Helton was at 72.2 percent last season.

The first baseman hit .316 with a .953 OPS, 369 home runs, and 1,406 RBIs over 17 years with the Rockies. He was a five-time All-Star.

The 52-year-old Wagner received 10.5 and 10.2 percent in his first two seasons on the ballot. He climbed to 68.1 percent last year as more voters were willing to look beyond his surface numbers.

A lefthanded reliever with a ferocious fastball, Wagner struck out just under 12 batters per nine innings over 16 seasons and had 422 saves.

Wagner appeared in 15 games for the Red Sox in 2009 after being acquired on Aug. 25 to shore up the bullpen. He allowed three earned runs over 12⅔ innings as a set-up man for Jonathan Papelbon.

