Fewer hoodies won’t be the only difference in Foxborough without Bill Belichick around

But now, with Jerod Mayo at the helm , there will be some changes in the way the Patriots conduct some matters, both on and off the field. Here are six things — some relatively small, some sizable — that should be different when it comes to business in Foxborough.

From his choice of sideline attire to his press conference style, the former Patriots coach carved out his own legacy over the course of his 24 years at the helm in New England. In that time, some of his idiosyncrasies — and the occasionally unique way the Patriots approached things week to week — became easy to take for granted.

▪ The offseason: Per NFL rules, teams that hire a new head coach after their 2023 season ends may begin offseason workout programs on April 1 — two weeks earlier than teams with returning head coaches. That means the Patriots will be back in the building earlier than they have been in more than two decades.

▪ The hoodie: The most iconic NFL wardrobe choice for coaches since Tom Landry’s hat, it was a staple of Belichick’s wardrobe for decades. The local affection for the hoodie ran so deep there’s a database devoted to his fashion, detailing the Patriots’ record when he wore a particular color or style going back to 2000.

Now, it stands to reason that we’ve seen the last of the hoodie with the cutoff sleeves. While Mayo has worn a hoodie with cutoff sleeves in the past, we’ll likely see a variety of choices from the new coach, who has favored pullover jackets or shirts in the past. (For what it’s worth, former teammate Devin McCourty says Mayo needs to go with a hoodie. “Because he’s going bald,” McCourty said with a laugh.)

▪ The uniform: For many years, the Patriots were one of a few teams that had traditional captains but didn’t use the traditional “captains’ patches” on their uniforms. (It’s a group that included the Steelers and Ravens.) In 2010, Belichick was asked why the Patriots don’t wear captains’ patches, and he offered a roundabout explanation.

“I guess that’s another one of the new traditions in the league,” Belichick said. “I’ve seen a lot of football games, there has been football for a long time, and there have been captains with no patches and it seemed like everything was fine. I guess that’s another one of our improvements, with the new overtime rules and all that.”

▪ The coaching staff: Belichick was not a big believer in handing out coaching titles. However, in his introductory press conference, Mayo indicated that he was in favor of conferring titles on assistant coaches, which means there will be a clearly defined offensive coordinator and defensive coordinator.

“I think it’s important,” Mayo said when asked if he will officially name coordinators. “I think titles are important, and I know — no knock to Coach Belichick, who has been a huge mentor to me over the years as a player and as a colleague.

“What I would say is I believe titles are important outward-looking. But as far as in the building, I don’t care what your title is. It’s what’s your job, what value do you bring to the organization.”

There are other possibilities that could end up differentiating Mayo from his predecessor when it comes to the coaching staff. Under Belichick, coordinators (or play callers) were always on the sidelines. Mayo hasn’t publicly stated a preference either way, but it’s not hard to imagine his coordinators being upstairs.

▪ Madden: For years, Belichick was not represented in the classic “Madden” video game because he was not a member of the NFL Coaches Association, which was the prerequisite for obtaining his likeness. Instead, the Patriots coach occasionally was represented by a digital stand-in named “N.E. Coach.” (In Madden ‘24, his name was “Peter Gaffney.”) It’s not clear whether Mayo is a member of the union, but if he is, the Patriots finally could be represented on the sidelines by the image of their actual head coach.

▪ Friday Bill: While much will be written about the differences between Mayo and Belichick when it comes to their interactions with the media — and Mayo has shown an early grace period with reporters — one of the ways things almost certainly will be different is their approach to Friday press conferences.

For reporters, the best time to ask Belichick an offbeat question was Friday, with the understanding that — in his words — the “hay is in the barn.” Game preparation was mostly complete, and he was considerably more relaxed than he could be on Monday or Wednesday.

Those days could be incredibly instructive for anyone in attendance, as Belichick would often let his guard down and go deep on anything from left-footed punters to long snappers to the old NFC East battles between New York, Washington, Dallas, and Philadelphia. (Colleague John Powers wrote an entire book on the topic, called “Fridays with Bill.”)

While Mayo has been illuminating with the media, he’ll have to go a long way when it comes to matching Belichick’s ability to deliver a history lesson from the podium on Fridays.

Christopher Price can be reached at christopher.price@globe.com. Follow him @cpriceglobe.