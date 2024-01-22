Superb second quarter powers Celtics to Texas two-step, comfortable victory against the Mavericks in Dallas

Tatum scored 39 points on 11-for-21 shooting, while Brown added 34 on 13 for 22, including a critical 4-point play with 4:10 left to help stave off a late Dallas rally.

Yet this game was won with defense and the Celtics’ active hands. The lethal combination of Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving combined for 56 points, but it required 50 shots. The Boston defense made the Mavericks work overtime, and they eventually prevailed despite a rugged game Sunday in Houston.

DALLAS — The storyline Monday could be the combined 73 points from Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, as the Celtics dominated the Mavericks defense after a slow first quarter on the way to a 119-110 win.

Jrue Holiday added 17 points with five 3-pointers, while Payton Pritchard had 7 rebounds and 6 assists. Tatum and Brown both struggled from the field in the Sunday win at Houston, but without Kristaps Porzingis, they responded to outduel Irving and Doncic.

Although the Mavericks had five days off and the Celtics played Sunday, Boston was the more energetic team throughout. It constantly pushed the pace, whipping the ball around the floor for open 3-pointers. Tatum and Brown would attack the rim for layups or free throws.

After an Irving 3-pointer sliced the lead to 71-64 in the third quarter, the Celtics responded with an 8-0 run that helped seize control. Holiday ended the run with his fifth 3-pointer. The Mavericks were unable to defend the 3-point line, Boston finishing 15 for 46 (32.6 percent), with Tatum and Brown both scoring with ease.

The lead grew to 90-74, but Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla gave Tatum a breather and the Mavericks ended the period with a 9-4 mini-run to stay close. The Celtics didn’t help themselves from the free-throw line, missing seven attempts in the first three quarters. Still, on the second night of a back-to-back, they gave themselves a strong chance to nab what would be an important road win.

As poorly as the Celtics looked offensively in the first quarter, they transformed into a juggernaut in the second, going on a 29-11 run in a little more than six minutes for a 14-point lead. Holiday and Pritchard canned threes during the run, and Brown wowed the crowd by dropping Doncic on a crossover before sinking a 16-footer for a 49-39 lead.

That the video board operator showed the replay of Doncic falling to the floor angered the Mavericks bench. Tim Hardaway Jr. yelled, “Are we home or away?!” at the scorer’s table when he checked in for Doncic..

He then scored 13 points in the final 4 minutes, 24 seconds of the period as the Mavericks sliced the lead to 65-59 at halftime. Tatum led the Celtics with 18 first-half points, most of those attacking the rim.

Brown scored 11 of his 17 first-half points in that 41-point second quarter. The Celtics made 9 of 16 3-point attempts and shot 57 percent overall, changing the course of the game. Holiday added 9 points at the break, all on 3-pointers.

The Celtics showed the effect of fatigue in the early going, shooting 3 for 15 and falling behind, ,19-12, in the opening eight minutes. Only the free-throw line kept the Celtics close until Tatum carried his team in the final three minutes, scoring the final 9 points as Boston trailed, 26-24.

Boston was without Porzingis, who sat with knee soreness. He has yet to play a game in Dallas since his trade to the Washington Wizards three years ago. Without Porzingis, Mazzulla used 37-year-old Al Horford against 7-foot-1 rookie Dereck Lively II, who was born during Horford’s senior year of high school.

Lively definitely made an early difference, deterring the Celtics from attacking the paint. They didn’t get untracked offensively until the 3-pointer began falling in the second period.

