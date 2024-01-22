Celtics at Mavericks: Boston’s road trip continues in Dallas

The Rockets did their best to shut down Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown on Sunday, and in their absence, Kristaps Porzingis exploded for 32 points.

Monday’s game in Dallas is the second of a three-game road swing that began with a 116-107 win over Houston and will conclude in Miami on Thursday.

The Celtics are right back at it after a hard-fought victory over the Rockets on Sunday.

Al Horford missed Monday’s game to rest. Jrue Holiday sat out with a right elbow sprain, but coach Joe Mazzulla said Holiday should be available against the Mavericks.

Tipoff is set for 8:30. Here’s your preview.

When: Monday, 8:30 p.m.

Where: American Airlines Center, Dallas

TV, radio: NBCSB, WBZ-FM 98.5

Line: Boston -2. O/U: 239.5.

Celtics

Season record: 32-10. vs. spread: 21-19, 2 pushes. Over/under: 22-20

Last 10 games: 6-4. vs. spread: 5-5. Over/under: 4-6

Mavericks

Season record: 24-18. vs. spread: 23-19. Over/under: 23-18, 1 push

Last 10 games: 6-4. vs. spread: 6-4. Over/under: 4-6

Team statistics

Points per game: Boston 120.4, Dallas 118.5

Points allowed per game: Boston 110.7, Dallas 117.4

Field goal percentage: Boston .477, Dallas .472

Opponent field goal percentage: Boston .451, Dallas .481

3-point percentage: Boston .380, Dallas .368

Opponent 3-point percentage: Boston .352, Dallas .365

Stat of the day: Dallas guard Luka Doncic averages 33.6 points per game, second in the league behind Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid (35.0).

Notes: Kristaps Porzingis scored 32 points in Boston’s win over the Rockets on Sunday. He finished with 11 of 20 shooting and hit a season-high six 3-pointers. ... Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum combined for 10 of 31 from the field, but Brown collected a triple double with 13 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists. ... For Dallas, Seth Curry sprained his ankle in practice on Sunday and is questionable against the Celtics. Dante Exum (heel) is doubtful. ... Dallas hasn’t played since dropping a 127-110 decision to the Los Angeles Lakers on the road on Wednesday night. The Mavericks were scheduled to play at Golden State on Friday, but that game was postponed following the death of Warriors assistant coach Dejan Milojevic. ... Doncic was back in the Dallas lineup for the loss to the Lakers after he missed three games with a sprained right ankle. Doncic scored 33 points, collected 13 rebounds, and had 10 assists.

Emma can be reached at emma.healy@globe.com or on X @_EmmaHealy_.